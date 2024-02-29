News
Cong observers meet Himachal MLAs one-on-one; 6 rebels disappear

Cong observers meet Himachal MLAs one-on-one; 6 rebels disappear

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
February 29, 2024 01:17 IST
Congress's central observers Bhupinder Singh Hooda and DK Shivakumar held one-on-one meetings with party MLAs at a hotel near the Vidhan Sabha building in Shimla, but the six legislators who cross-voted during the Rajya Sabha polls were not in the town.

IMAGE: Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (left), deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar (third from left), Chhattisgarh ex-CM Bhupesh Baghel (second from left), former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Congress leader Rajeev Shukla (right) during a meeting, in Shimla, February 28, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Hooda and Shivakumar reached Shimla Wednesday evening to diffuse the crisis in the Congress party following the revolt by six MLAs, but they had already left for Panchkula in Haryana before the observers arrived.

 

During the meeting at the Cecil Hotel in Shimla, discussions were being held and feedback taken from MLAs, sources said.

State Congress in-charge Rajiv Shukla was also present at the meetings.

Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan, who met the observers, said some of the rebels are in contact with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and the Congress high command.

Sukhu said, "We are forgiving in nature but the MLAs who cross-voted during the Rajya Sabha elections in favour of the BJP candidate should have respected the party's ideology."

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
