Cong MP dies during Bharat Jodo Yatra, march halted

Cong MP dies during Bharat Jodo Yatra, march halted

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
January 14, 2023 10:39 IST
Congress' Jalandhar MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary died on Saturday after suffering a cardiac arrest during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, following which the march was halted. He was 76.

IMAGE: Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary speaks in Lok Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament, in December 2022. Photograph: Sansad TV/ANI Photo

The two-time MP was taking part in the Rahul Gandhi-led march in Phillaur in Jalandhar where he fainted, said senior party leader Partap Singh Bajwa, who was also marching in the yatra.

 

He said Chaudhary was rushed to a hospital in Phagwara in an ambulance.

The yatra was halted following Chaudhary's death and it is learnt that Gandhi has gone to the hospital.

Earlier in the morning, the yatra resumed from Ladhowal in Ludhiana as part of its Punjab leg.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann expressed grief over the death of the Congress MP.

'I am deeply saddened at the untimely death of Congress Member of Parliament from Jalandhar, Santokh Singh Chaudhary," he said in a tweet in Punjabi.

Former Congress leader Amarinder Singh also condoled Chaudhary's death.

'Extremely saddened to hear about the sudden demise of MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary ji due to a heart attack today. My heartfelt condolences are with his entire family in their time of grief. May Waheguru Ji grant eternal peace to the departed soul,' said Singh in his tweet.

Several Congress leaders have gone to the hospital.

The Punjab leg of the march begun on Wednesday from Sirhind in Fatehgarh Sahib.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
Why Bharat Jodo Yatra Bothers Modi-Shah
'We are here to bless Rahul Gandhi'
'Bharat Jodo means bringing all Indians together'
KIA Police Car At Auto Expo 2023
Wear The Sari Like Kalki!
'Marathoners don't get respect'
EPL: Leeds relegation fears grow after loss at Villa
Another Ram Mandir official hails Rahul Gandhi's yatra

Meet the Congress women yatris of Bharat Jodo Yatra

