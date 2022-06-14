News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Cong likely to attend Oppn meet called by Mamata

Cong likely to attend Oppn meet called by Mamata

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
June 14, 2022 16:12 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Congress is likely to attend the meeting of political parties convened by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday for deliberations over a joint opposition candidate for the post of President, sources said.

They said Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, who is also the leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha, Jairam Ramesh and Randeep Surjewala may attend the meeting on behalf of the party.

Banerjee has convened the meeting on June 15 at the Constitution Club in the national capital for discussions to come out with a consensus Opposition candidate.

 

Several opposition parties are likely to attend the meeting and take forward the discussion on the joint candidate.

The election of the President of India will be held on July 18.

With numbers on its side, the ruling National Democratic Alliance has half the votes of the electorate and its candidate can make it through easily with the support of some independent parties like the Biju Janata Dal, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and YSR Congress.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Sorry Mamata, Congress-mukt Opposition isn't possible
Sorry Mamata, Congress-mukt Opposition isn't possible
Dom's Take: Game Over For Congress?
Dom's Take: Game Over For Congress?
Mamata and the Politics of Impulsiveness
Mamata and the Politics of Impulsiveness
Air pollution cutting life expectancy in India by 5 yrs
Air pollution cutting life expectancy in India by 5 yrs
How can you change history, asks Nitish on Shah remark
How can you change history, asks Nitish on Shah remark
Why India Is A Hub Of Illegal Wildlife Trade
Why India Is A Hub Of Illegal Wildlife Trade
Tony Awards 2022: Gorgeous Red Carpet Styles
Tony Awards 2022: Gorgeous Red Carpet Styles
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Mamata ups efforts for anti-BJP front without Cong

Mamata ups efforts for anti-BJP front without Cong

Why Mamata left the Congress!

Why Mamata left the Congress!

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances