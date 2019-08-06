7 Cong leaders who supported scrapping Article 370

Last updated on: August 06, 2019 20:32 IST

A number of Congress leaders across the country have gone against the party's stand in Parliament on abrogation of the provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution in Jammu and Kashmir by supporting the Centre's move and a bill to bifurcate the state.

The Congress has strongly opposed the move and the bill to bifurcate the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union territories.

>> Jyotiraditya Scindia

Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday said that he supported the Narendra Modi government's proposed move to bifurcate the state into two union territories, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

"I support the move on #JammuAndKashmir & #Ladakh and its full integration into union of India.

"Would have been better if constitutional process had been followed. No questions could have been raised then. Nevertheless, this is in our country’s interest and I support this," he tweeted minutes before the Lok Sabha voted on the resolution.

>> Milind Deora

Mumbai Congress chief Milind Deora said it was "very unfortunate" that Article 370 was being converted into a "liberal vs conservative debate".

"Parties should put aside ideological fixations & debate what's best for India's sovereignty and federalism, peace in J&K, jobs for Kashmiri youth and justice for Kashmiri Pandits," he said in a tweet.

"Abolishing Article 370 of the Indian Constitution could well be dubbed Modi Sarkar 2.0's demonetisation moment.

"For the sake of peace and development in Jammu & Kashmir, I hope this decision plays out more favourably than demonetisation did," Deora noted.

>> Janardan Dwivedi

Congress leader Janardan Dwivedi said a "historical mistake" has been corrected by the government.

Dwivedi said it is a matter of national satisfaction that a "mistake" done at the time of Independence has been corrected.

"It is a very old issue. After Independence, many freedom fighters did not want Article 370 to remain. I had my political training under Dr Ram Manohar Lohia, who was against this Article. Personally, this is an issue of a matter of satisfaction for the nation.

"This historical mistake that happened at the time of independence has been rectified today, even though late, and is welcomed," Dwivedi said.

>> Deepender Hooda

Deepender Hooda, a three-time MP from Haryana's Rohtak constituency, said, "I've always maintained that Article 370 should be scrapped. It has no place in the 21st century. Abrogation of this article is in the interest of national integrity and the people of J&K which is an integral part of India. However the onus of peaceful implementation of this transition in a trustworthy environment lies on the incumbent government."

>> Anil Shastri

Senior Congress leader Anil Shastri, who’s the son of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, said the grand old party should sense the mood of the people before taking a stand, noting that they were with the government on this.

Shastri also said on Twitter, "Congress must sense the mood of the people and then take a stand. The people are totally with the government on this issue. We opposed Mandal and lost Uttar Pradesh and Bihar and should not risk now of losing India."

>> Bhubaneshwar Kalita

Congress's chief whip in the Rajya Sabha Bhubaneshwar Kalita quit his membership in the Upper House of Parliament over the issue after the party asked him to issue a whip to all members for opposing the bill.

"I was asked by the party to issue a whip but this is against the mood of the nation. The party as it is on its way towards destruction and I can't be a contributor to it," he said in a letter.

Kalita is a Rajya Sabha member from Assam. He had only a few months left in his tenure and was due to retire on April 9, 2020.

>> Aditi Singh

Congress MLA from Rae Bareli Aditi Singh also said on Twitter, "United we stand! Jai Hind. #Article370."

When someone reminded her that she was a Congress leader, Singh replied back, saying, "Main ek Hindustani hoon (I am an Indian)."

She termed it a historic decision and urged people not to politicise it.

Singh's assembly segment -- Rae Bareli Sadar -- is a part of United Progressive Alliance chairperson and former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi's Lok Sabha constituency.

-- With inputs from Agencies