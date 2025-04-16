HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Cong holds protest against ED action Sonia, Rahul in National Herald Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
April 16, 2025 13:24 IST

Congress workers on Wednesday staged a protest outside All India Congress Committee's office at 24, Akbar Road, condemning the BJP-led Central government after ED's chargesheet against senior party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in connection with the National Herald case.

IMAGE: Congress workers hold a protest against the central government over ED's chargesheet against senior party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi outside party office at 24, Akbar Road in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI on X

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday said it had filed a chargesheet on April 9 in a money laundering case related to the National Herald newspaper. Apart from Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, the chargesheet also names senior Congress leaders Sam Pitroda and Suman Dubey as co-accused.

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate, who was present at the protest, criticised the Centre's move, calling it an attempt to target the Gandhi family and the Congress.

 

"Nothing has happened in the past 12 years, it's a 12-year-old case. They have filed a money laundering case where a single penny has not been exchanged. The reality is that the government has been trying to nail down the Gandhi family and the Congress. But we will fight them tooth and nail," Shrinate told PTI Videos.

"The BJP is scared of Rahul Gandhi because of his way of doing politics and the issues he raises," Shrinate said.

The charges have been filed under Sections 3 and 4 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), which deal with money laundering and the punishment for the offence.

Special Judge Vishal Gogne has taken cognisance of the chargesheet and listed the matter for hearing on April 25.

The development comes just two days after the ED initiated proceedings to take possession of immovable assets worth Rs 661 crore linked to the National Herald and its publisher, Associated Journals Limited (AJL). The agency said it had issued notices on April 11 to property registrars in Delhi, Mumbai, and Lucknow, directing them to take over AJL assets under the PMLA.

Reacting to the ED's move, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh termed the chargesheet as "politics of vendetta" and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of misusing investigative agencies.

"Seizing the assets of the National Herald is a state-sponsored crime masquerading as the rule of law. Filing chargesheets against Smt. Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and others is nothing but the politics of vendetta and intimidation by the PM and the HM gone completely berserk. The INC and its leadership will not be silenced," Ramesh posted on X.

The National Herald case revolves around the alleged acquisition of properties worth over Rs 2,000 crore by AJL, which were later transferred to Young Indian '? a company in which Sonia and Rahul Gandhi each hold a 38 per cent stake.

The case originated from a complaint filed in 2014 by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy and has since been upheld by both the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court. Sonia and Rahul Gandhi are currently out on bail since 2015 in the same case.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
