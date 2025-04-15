HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
ED summons Robert Vadra in land deal money laundering case

April 15, 2025 10:53 IST

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Robert Vadra, businessman and brother-in-law of Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, for questioning on Tuesday in a land deal-linked money laundering case, official sources said.

IMAGE: Robert Vadra, businessman and husband of Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi, offers prayers at the Banke Bihari temple, Vrindavan in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, April 15, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Vadra, 56, was first summoned in this case on April 8 but he did not depose.

The probe against Vadra, whose wife Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is the Congress MP from Kerala's Wayanad, is linked to a land deal in Haryana's Shikohpur.

 

Once he appears before the ED, the agency will record his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the sources said.

Vadra was earlier questioned by the federal probe agency in a different money laundering case.

Haryana red-faced over Vadra clean chit in DLF deal
Robert Vadra 'will enter politics if people want'
Will BJP target Robert Vadra to get at Priyanka?
ED probes land deals of Priyanka Gandhi, Robert Vadra

