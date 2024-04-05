News
Rediff.com  » News » Cong gives 25 guarantees in manifesto for 2024 polls

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
April 05, 2024 13:04 IST
Right to apprenticeship, a legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP), and passing a constitutional amendment to raise the 50 per cent cap on reservations for SCs, STs and OBCs are among the promises made by the Congress in its manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls released on Friday.

IMAGE: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, along with party leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, releases the party's manifesto for 2024 Lok Sabha polls in New Delhi on Friday, April 5, 2024. Photograph: ANI on X

The manifesto, titled 'Nyay Patra', was released at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in the presence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

It focused on five 'pillars of justice' and 25 guarantees under them.

 

The opposition party promised to fill nearly 30 lakh vacancies in sanctioned posts at various levels in the central government.

The party also said it would implement 10 per cent quota in jobs, educational institutions for economically weaker sections (EWS) for all castes, communities without discrimination if it comes to power.

The Rajasthan model of cashless insurance of up to Rs 25 lakh will be adopted for universal healthcare, it said.

The Congress will pass a constitutional amendment to raise the 50 per cent cap on reservations for SC, ST and OBC if it comes to power in the general elections beginning April 19, the party promised.

The Congress also said it would conduct a nationwide socio-economic and caste census.

Appealing to people to look beyond religion, language, caste and choose wisely to install a democratic government, the party said the general elections present an opportunity to radically the change style of governance that has been in evidence over past decade.

It said it guarantees a new 'right to apprenticeship act' to provide one-year apprenticeship to every diploma holder or graduate below age of 25.

Besides, it said it will give legal guarantee to MSP announced by the government every year as recommended by the Swaminathan Commission.

'We will immediately restore full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir,' the party stated in the manifesto.

It said it will launch an urban employment programme guaranteeing work for urban poor in reconstruction, renewal of urban infrastructure.

The party said in the document that it would abolish the Agnipath programme and direct the armed forces to resume normal recruitment to achieve full sanctioned strength: Cong manifesto.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
Print this article
