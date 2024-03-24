News
Rediff.com  » News » Cong drops Sunil Sharma as candidate over links with 'Jaipur Dialogue'

Cong drops Sunil Sharma as candidate over links with 'Jaipur Dialogue'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
March 24, 2024 22:05 IST
The Congress on Sunday replaced its candidate for the Jaipur Lok Sabha seat, fielding former Rajasthan minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas after a section of party leaders objected to Sunil Sharma's nomination.

IMAGE: Suni Sharma, right, had asserted that he has no association with 'Jaipur Dialogue'. Photograph: Kind courtesy @I_SunilSharma/X

Sharma's candidate sparked controversy over his alleged association with the 'Jaipur Dialogue', which is critical of the Congress on social media.

 

Sharma, however, asserted that he has had no association with the organisation and has been invited by it occasionally to present the Congress' view.

Sources said local opposition led to the change.

Congress general secretary K C Venugopal stated that the party has fielded Murari Lal Meena as its candidate in the Dausa Lok Sabha constituency of Rajasthan.

It also fielded Pratibha Suresh Dhanorkar from the Chandrapur Lok Sabha constituency in Maharashtra.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
