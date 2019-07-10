News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Cong caught off guard in Goa as 10 MLAs join BJP

Cong caught off guard in Goa as 10 MLAs join BJP

July 10, 2019 21:31 IST

Winds of political instability in neighbouring Karnataka reached Goa on Wednesday, with two-thirds (10 out of 15) of Congress MLAs breaking away to merge with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in the coastal state.

IMAGE: Ten of 15 Congress members led by leader of opposition Chandrakant Kavlekar gives letter for merger of their faction in BJP to Speaker Rajesh Patnekar in Panaji. Photograph: PTI Photo

The group, led by Leader of Opposition Chandrakant Kavlekar, met Assembly Speaker Rajesh Patnekar in the evening and gave him a letter, informing him about their breaking away from the party.

 

The MLAs include Atanasio Monserratte, Jeniffer Monserratte, Francis Silveira, Philip Nery Rodrigues, Cleaofacio Dias, Wilfred DSa, Nilkant Halarnkar and Isidor Fernandes.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, who was present when the group arrived at the assembly complex, said the 10 MLAs have merged with the BJP.

With the 10 MLAs changing sides, the strength of Congress in the House would be reduced to five.

IMAGE: The MLAs include Atanasio Monserratte, Jeniffer Monserratte, Francis Silveira, Philip Nery Rodrigues, Cleaofacio Dias, Wilfred DSa, Nilkant Halarnkar and Isidor Fernandes. Photograph: PTI Photo

BJP is the single largest party with 17, Goa Forward Party and Independents have three each, while one MLA each is from Nationalist Congress Party and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party.

When asked, Kavlekar refused to give reason behind their move, but said that they will make a statement later in the evening.

Sawant was sworn in as CM in March this year, after the death of then CM Manohar Parrikar.

© Copyright 2019 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORY 
Print this article
 

More like this

How Parrikar's demise affects Goa's politics

How Parrikar's demise affects Goa's politics

Parrikar was BJP's crisis man in Goa

Parrikar was BJP's crisis man in Goa

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use