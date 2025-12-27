Cong announces farm laws-style stir against MGNREGA repeal

The Congress will launch a nationwide campaign against the repeal of the United Progressive Alliance-era rural employment legislation Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) on January 5, similar to the pushback against the three farm laws which eventually forced the Narendra Modi government to rollback its decision, party president Mallikarjun Kharge said.

IMAGE: Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in a conversation with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge during the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting at Indira Bhawan, in New Delhi on Saturday. Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress general secretary K C Venugopal also present. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

At a press conference in New Delhi on Saturday after a meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), Kharge said the party will lead the 'MGNREGA Bachao Abhiyan' across the country.

The VB-G RAM G Bill, replacing the 20-year-old MGNREGA, was passed in Parliament during the recently concluded Winter Session of Parliament amid vociferous protests by the opposition. The new law has a provision for 125 days of wage employment for rural workers.

He said the MGNREGA was not just a scheme, but the 'Right to Work' given by the Constitution.

"People are angry over the repeal of MGNREGA. The government will have to face the consequences," he said.

"At the CWC meeting, we took an oath that a campaign would be launched with MGNREGA as its focal point. The Congress would take the lead and start a "MGNREGA Bachao Abhiyan" from January 5," Kharge said.

He said party leaders took an oath of protecting MGNREGA at any cost.

"We will fight unitedly for the rights of rural labourers to dignity, employment, wages and timely payment and will protect the rights of demand-based employment and gram sabha," he said.

Kharge said the Congress would democratically oppose the 'conspiracy' to erase Mahatma Gandhi's name from MGNREGA and to 'convert the rights of workers into charity'.

Referring to the cost-sharing clause between the Centre and state governments under the VB-G RAM G Act, the Congress chief said states will have an additional expenditure burden and termed it a one-sided decision taken without consultation.

"This law has been brought to crush the poor. We will fight against it on the streets and in Parliament," he said.

Earlier, speaking at the CWC meeting, Kharge said repealing MGNREGA is an insult to Mahatma Gandhi.

The Congress chief cited precedents, including the 2015 amendments to India's land acquisition law that were effectively rolled back.

He also quoted the three farm laws, which were first brought in as ordinances and then passed in Parliament amid opposition protests, but had to be repealed following the 2020-21 farmers' protests.

"Rahul Gandhi had predicted long ago that the farm laws would be taken back. Now, he has said that the MGNREGA would have to be brought back," Kharge said, "It is our collective responsibility to make concrete plans on MGNREGA and launch a nationwide public campaign."

He said people are looking at the Congress with hope to act in this 'difficult situation'.

On the SIR exercise, the Congress leader said it is a serious issue, and 'a well-planned conspiracy' to limit people's democratic rights.

"Rahul ji has presented several examples and facts on 'vote chori' (vote theft). There is a collusion between the BJP and the Election Commission.

"We have to ensure that the names of our voters are not deleted. We also need to ensure that the names of Dalits, tribals, extremely backward classes and minorities are not deleted or transferred to other booths. For this, our booth-level agents will have to go house to house," he said.

Kharge called on party members to start working in states that will go to polls in 2027.

The Congress chief also condemned the attacks on Hindu minorities in Bangladesh, and said that the entire nation is concerned over it.

He added that the attacks on Christmas Day celebrations by 'organisations linked to the BJP and RSS' have disturbed communal harmony and tainted India's image globally.

The CWC meeting, held for the first time since the Mahagathbandhan's defeat in Bihar Assembly polls, is being attended by top party leaders, including former party president Sonia Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and party general secretary K C Venugopal, among others. Party leader Shashi Tharoor was also present at the meeting.

Ahead of the meeting, top party leaders paid tribute to former prime minister Manmohan Singh. They also observed two-minute silence to pay respects to late Congress leaders Shivraj Patil and Sriprakash Jaiswal.