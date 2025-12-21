HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
G RAM G bill gets President's assent, now becomes law

G RAM G bill gets President's assent, now becomes law

December 21, 2025 18:26 IST

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday gave her assent to the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Bill, the Rural Development Ministry said.

IMAGE: President Droupadi Murmu gives assent to the VB-G RAM G Bill, 2025. Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

The VB-G RAM G Bill, 2025, was passed by Parliament, amid opposition protests.

It seeks to replace the existing rural employment law, MGNREGA, and guarantees 125 days of wage employment per rural household per financial year.

 

According to the government, the new scheme aims to establish a rural development framework aligned with the national vision of 'Viksit Bharat 2047'.

