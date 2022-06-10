News
Rediff.com  » News » Complaint in Bihar court against Nupur Sharma, Yati

Complaint in Bihar court against Nupur Sharma, Yati

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
June 10, 2022 17:56 IST
A complaint was on Friday filed at a court in Muzaffarpur against suspended Bharatiya Janata Party spokespersons Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal who were in news for their derogatory statements against Prophet Muhammad.

IMAGE: People holding placards stage a protest against Nupur Sharma, demanding her arrest over her alleged remarks on Prophet Muhammad, in Mumbai. Photograph: ANI Photo

The petition was filed before the Chief Judicial Magistrate's court by social activist M Raju Naiyer who has also named as a co-accused religious leader Swami Yati Narsinghanand whose similar incendiary statement has gone viral on the social media.

In the petition, filed through Naiyer's advocate Manoj Singh, it has been alleged that the statements of Sharma, Jindal and Narsinghanand could trigger communal violence.

 

The petition, which seeks action against the accused under several Indian Penal Code sections, is likely to be taken up for hearing on June 21.

Sharma who made an objectionable statement about the Prophet during a TV debate on the Gyanvapi controversy, and Jindal, who posted a derogatory remark on his Twitter handle, were suspended by the party after many Islamic countries raised objections to their utterances.

Both have been booked by the police in places like Delhi and Mumbai.

Narsinghanand, not formally associated with the party but known to be sympathetic towards the Sangh Parivar ideology, was arrested earlier this year for making offensive remarks against Muslims and women at a public function.

He has also been named in an FIR lodged at Delhi in connection with the objectionable remarks about the Prophet.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
