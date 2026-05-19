Mob Attacks Pune Police After Teen Dispute Escalates

A minor dispute between teenagers spiralled into a mob attack on police in Pune's Kondhwa area, raising concerns about communal tension.

Photograph: Courtesy @samajwadiparty/X

Key Points A minor dispute among teenagers in Pune led to a late-night clash between two communities.

Police attempting to defuse the tension in Kondhwa were attacked with stones by a mob.

No injuries were reported, but police have detained several individuals and launched an investigation.

The incident began as a petty fight between teenage boys and escalated with the involvement of adults.

A minor dispute among teenagers triggered a midnight clash between groups belonging to two communities in Pune, with a mob hurling stones at police teams attempting to defuse the tension.

While no one was injured in the melee that occurred in the Kondhwa area on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, the police have registered a case and detained a few persons as a probe has been initiated to identify those involved in the violence, an official said.

Escalation of the Dispute

"The incident took place between 11 pm and 2 am when a petty fight broke out between a few teenage boys in a housing society in Kondhwa. The dispute quickly escalated, as adults from two communities got involved," a senior official from Pune police said.

Police Intervention and Response

Sensing a possible law and order situation, police rushed to the spot and tried to intervene, but stones were hurled at cops, he said.

Additional force was deployed to bring the situation under control, he said.

Social Media Impact

A video of the incident, which surfaced on social media, showed people gathered near the Kondhwa police station and blocking traffic by sitting on the road.