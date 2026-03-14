Muslim Youth Attacked While Preparing for 'Roza' Near Pune; Police Investigate

A mob attack on Muslim youth preparing to break their Ramadan fast near Pune has prompted a police investigation and raised concerns about communal tensions in the region.

Key Points A group of Muslim youth was attacked near Pune while preparing to break their Ramadan fast ('roza').

The attackers allegedly questioned the youth about their presence and attire before assaulting them with weapons.

Several youth sustained injuries and were hospitalised following the mob assault.

Police have detained over a dozen suspects and are investigating the incident, including potential charges related to rioting and weapons.

The incident occurred in the Askarwadi area under the jurisdiction of Saswad police station near a pond.

Five persons were injured after a mob assaulted a group of Muslim youth who were preparing to break 'roza' (fast during Ramzan) near Pune, following which police detained over a dozen individuals, an official said on Saturday.

The incident took place around 6.30 pm on Friday near a pond in the Askarwadi area under the jurisdiction of Saswad police station, he said.

According to the First Information Report, complainant Firoz Javed Sayyed (25) and ten of his friends were getting ready to break their fast when about 100 persons arrived on motorcycles and began questioning them.

The persons allegedly asked the youth whether they owned the place, told them to remove their skull caps and demanded to know why they had come dressed in a "particular" manner, the FIR said.

The mob then allegedly abused the group and assaulted them using sharp weapons, including a 'koyta' (a sickle-like blade), and sticks, the complainant told the police.

"Four to five of the youth suffered injuries and were taken to the hospital. They were subsequently discharged," an official said.

A case has been registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections concerning voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means, unlawful assembly, rioting and intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace, and the Arms Act, he said.

Police Investigation and Detentions

"We have detained 10 to 15 suspects so far. Multiple teams have been formed to trace other accused," said senior inspector Kumar Kadam from Saswad police station, adding that further investigation into the incident is underway.