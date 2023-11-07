Commando on poll duty injured in IED blast in Chh'garh

A commando of CoBRA, an elite unit of Central Reserve Police Force, was injured on Tuesday in an IED blast triggered by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district as polling for the first phase of state assembly elections got underway in the region, police said.

Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The incident occurred when a joint team of CRPF and Commando Battalions for Resolute Action (CoBRA) 206th battalion was out on an area domination operation from Tondamarka camp towards Elmagunda village to ensure security during polls, a senior police official said.

During patrolling, Inspector Shrikant belonging to CoBRA 206th battalion, inadvertently stepped over the IED, planted by Naxalites, leading to the explosion causing injuries to him, the official said.

The area falls under Konta assembly segment, which is among the 20 constituencies where voting is being held Tuesday in the first phase of the two-phase elections for the 90-member state assembly. PTI TKP

Polling began at 7 am in 10 of the 20 assembly constituencies where elections are being held in the first phase. It will end at 3 pm.

Polling in the remaining 10 seats in the first phase started at 8 am and will end at 5 pm, an official said.

In the first phase covering 20 of the total 90 assembly seats, 223 candidates, including 25 women, are in the fray and as per electoral rolls, 40,78,681 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise.

The ruling Congress and the opposition BJP are the main contenders for power in the state.

Around 60,000 security personnel, 40,000 of them belonging to the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and 20,000 from the state police, have been deployed for smooth conduct of polls in the Bastar division which has 12 assembly segments, police said.

Around 1 lakh security personnel have been deployed for the first phase of polls, they said.

Due to security reasons, 149 polling stations in five assembly constituencies of the Bastar division have been shifted to the nearest police station and security camps, they said.

Naxal activities are being monitored through drones and helicopters, while bomb disposal teams and dog squads will be roped in as and when required, according to the police.