News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Chh'garh BJP leader killed by Maoists 3 days before poll

Chh'garh BJP leader killed by Maoists 3 days before poll

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
November 04, 2023 20:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A Bharatiya Janata Party leader was killed on Saturday in Narayanpur district in poll-bound Chhattisgarh allegedly by Naxalites, a police official said.

Ratan Dubey, the BJP's Narayanpur district unit vice president and the area's Assembly convenor, was hacked to death with a sharp edged weapon in the market at Kaushalnagar village while he was campaigning for Assembly polls scheduled for November 7 and 17, he said.

A police team has rushed to the spot and efforts to nab those involved are underway, the official added.

 

Condoling the incident, BJP leader Om Mathur in a message on X said, "I am deeply saddened by the brutal murder of Chhattisgarh BJP's Narayanpur Assembly convenor and Narayanpur district vice president Ratan Dubey ji by Naxalites during the campaign. The entire party condemns this cowardly incident.

The incident comes amid accusations by the opposition BJP of "targeted killings" of its workers in the run up to the polls.

On October 20, BJP worker Birju Taram was shot dead by suspected Maoists in Sarkheda village in Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki district.

Narayanpur is among the 20 Assembly seats on which polls will be held on November 7.

The second phase of polls to the 90-member House will take place on November 17, while votes will be counted on December 3.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Can Congress repeat 2018 poll magic in Chhattisgarh?
Can Congress repeat 2018 poll magic in Chhattisgarh?
5 slain Chh'garh cops quit Maoist fold for new life
5 slain Chh'garh cops quit Maoist fold for new life
13 key assembly seats in Chhattisgarh to watch out for
13 key assembly seats in Chhattisgarh to watch out for
How Pakistan stunned NZ with unbelievable DLS victory
How Pakistan stunned NZ with unbelievable DLS victory
ISRO chief withdraws his autobiography amid row
ISRO chief withdraws his autobiography amid row
PIX: Pak pip NZ via DLS to keep semis hopes alive
PIX: Pak pip NZ via DLS to keep semis hopes alive
CJI Chandrachud opens up on retirement age of judges
CJI Chandrachud opens up on retirement age of judges
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Maoists murder BJP leader in Chhattisgarh

Maoists murder BJP leader in Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh, Mizoram: What Economy Says

Chhattisgarh, Mizoram: What Economy Says

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances