College student in Kochi infected with Nipah virus

June 04, 2019 11:05 IST

IMAGE: Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja said the results of blood samples of the student have confirmed Nipah. Photograph: ANI

Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja confirmed on Tuesday that a 23-year-old college student admitted to a hospital in Kochi has been infected with the Nipah virus.

The results of blood samples of the student, which were tested at the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune, have confirmed Nipah, she said.

The result came this (Tuesday) morning, she said.

The student has been admitted to a private hospital in Kochi.

Earlier, blood samples examined at two virology institutes -- Manipal Institute of Virology and Kerala Institute of Virology and Infectious Diseases -- had indicated Nipah.