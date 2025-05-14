BJP's Naqvi calls party minister a 'fool' for remark on Col Qureshi

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Wednesday condemned Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah's controversial remarks about Colonel Sofia Qureshi, a senior Army officer who briefed the media along with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh during Operation Sindoor.

IMAGE: Colonel Sofiya Qureshi addresses a press conference after the India-Pak ceasefire agreement, in New Delhi on May 10, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

Naqvi said the minister is a 'fool'.

Shah has sparked a major controversy with his objectionable comments on Tuesday that appeared to be directed at Colonel Qureshi, whom he tried to project as a "sister of terrorists."

After drawing severe flak, the Madhya Pradesh minister said if anyone is hurt by his statement, he is ready to apologise ten times, adding that he respects Colonel Qureshi more than his sister.

Commenting on Shah's remarks, Naqvi told PTI Videos, "Wo bewakoof hain (He is a fool)."

"Kuch log josh mein hosh khone ke aadi ban gaye hain (Some people have become habitual of losing sense in enthusiasm)," he added.

Terming the remarks "unacceptable and condemnable", Naqvi said Shah has become a "laughing stock" by making such comments against Colonel Qureshi whose entire family remained committed to national security. The country salutes them for their nationalist resolve, he said.

On the Opposition raising questions over US President Donald Trump's claims of brokering a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, Naqvi said it is disappointing that some people are creating confusion over India's victory.

The former Union minister said the country is saluting the bravery and valour of its armed forces and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always given them priority.

"It is true that the country is in a celebratory mood. With the way Indian armed forces took action against the terrorists, they will remember it for a long time. But it is disappointing that people are creating confusion over the victory," he said.

These are the people who always act like a 'spoiler', Naqvi added.