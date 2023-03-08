News
Rediff.com  » News » 3 rescued as Navy chopper makes emergency landing off Mumbai

3 rescued as Navy chopper makes emergency landing off Mumbai

Source: PTI
March 08, 2023 12:54 IST
An Indian Navy Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) on a routine sortie with three personnel on board made an emergency landing off the Mumbai coast on Wednesday, an official said.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff.com

The crew was rescued by a naval patrol aircraft, said the official.

 

”Indian Navy ALH on a routine sortie off Mumbai ditched close to the coast. Immediate search and rescue ensured the safe recovery of the crew of 3 by a naval patrol craft,” the official said.

”Ditching” refers to an emergency landing on water.

An inquiry to investigate the incident has been ordered, the official added.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
