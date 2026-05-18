Coaching centre founder arrested in NEET paper leak case

Shivraj Raghunath Motegaonkar, the founder of Renukai Career Centre, has been arrested by the CBI for his alleged involvement in the NEET-UG paper leak, intensifying the investigation into the compromised medical entrance exam.

IMAGE: : Indian Youth Congress activists protest against Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak at Teen Murti Circle, in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points CBI arrested Shivraj Raghunath Motegaonkar, founder of Renukai Career Centre, in connection with the NEET-UG paper leak.

A leaked NEET-UG question paper was recovered from Motegaonkar's mobile phone.

Motegaonkar is alleged to be an active member of an organised gang involved in the NEET-UG paper leak.

The CBI alleges Motegaonkar provided leaked question papers and answer sheets to students for a fee.

The Central Bureau of Investigation arrested Renukai Career Centre founder Shivraj Raghunath Motegaonkar on Sunday over his alleged involvement in the NEET-UG paper leak, agency officials said on Monday.

Motegaonkar was arrested on Sunday evening after the agency recovered a leaked question paper of the examination held on May 3 from his personal mobile phone during searches at his premises, the officials said.

Motegaonkar's Alleged Role in NEET-UG Paper Leak

The officials said Motegaonkar was allegedly an "active member of the organised gang" involved in the leakage and circulation of the NEET-UG paper. As part of a conspiracy with other accused persons, Motegaonkar received the question paper and answers on April 23, nearly 10 days ahead of the high stakes examination was held across the country and abroad, the agency said in its grounds for arrest.

The CBI will send the seized mobile phone for forensic analysis to recover deleted data, if any, they said.

Investigation and Allegations

The agency has alleged that Motegaonkar provided copies of the leaked question papers and answer sheets to several people in the form of handwritten notes that were destroyed after the examination was held.

The agency conducted searches at the coaching centre in the Shivnagar locality of Latur on Sunday afternoon. Motegaonkar was questioned for nearly eight hours on Friday at his residence in the same area.

Previous Arrests in the Case

The agency had earlier arrested a chemistry lecturer, PV Kulkarni, and a biology lecturer, Manisha Mandhare, both known to each other through a woman, Manisha Waghmare, who is also in CBI custody.

The two lecturers had allegedly roped in Waghmare to bring in NEET aspirants for special sessions before the examination.

NEET Aspirants and Special Sessions

Students allegedly paid several lakh rupees to attend the sessions where they wrote the questions down in their notebooks, which later "tallied exactly" with the actual NEET-UG paper, the officials said.

The federal agency has registered an FIR and formed teams to probe the alleged paper leak that resulted in the cancellation of the exam.

The exam was conducted across 551 Indian cities and at 14 overseas centres. Nearly 23 lakh candidates had registered for the test, which was administered by the NTA across the country.

According to the NTA, information regarding alleged malpractice was received on the evening of May 7, four days after the exam was held.

The NTA said the inputs were escalated to central agencies the following morning for "independent verification and necessary action".