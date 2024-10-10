CMs Mamata, Soren, Majhi mourn death of Ratan Tata

Chief ministers of West Bengal, Jharkhand and Odisha on Wednesday evening condoled the demise of Tata Group's chairman emeritus and veteran industrialist Ratan Tata, and said his legacy will live on forever.

IMAGE: Tata Sons chairman Emeritus, Ratan Tata pays floral tribute to the Tata Steel founder JN Tata on his birth anniversary at Postal Park in Jamshedpur, March 3, 2021. Photograph: ANI Photo

The 86-year-old Padma Vibhushan breathed his last at south Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital at 11.30 pm, a top police officer told PTI. He was admitted to the hospital for the past few days.

“Saddened by the demise of Ratan Tata, chairman Emeritus of the Tata Sons. The former chairman of Tata Group had been a foremost leader of Indian industries and a public-spirited philanthropist. His demise will be an irreparable loss for Indian business world and society. My condolences to all his family members and colleagues,” Mamata Banerjee wrote on X.

In 2008, the Tata Group decided to move the Nano factory out of Singur in Bengal's Hooghly district over a land acquisition controversy.

Banerjee, whose Trinamool Congress was in the opposition back then, had spearheaded a movement against the ruling Left Front, accusing it of forcibly acquiring land from farmers for the project.

In another post on X, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren said he was shocked to hear the news of Tata's death.

“I can't believe it.... May the soul of Marang Buru Ratan Tata ji rest in peace,” he wrote.

Tata Steel had developed the country's first industrial city at Jharkhand's Jamshedpur, which was earlier a part of undivided Bihar.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, in his condolence message, called Tata an industry legend and a true national icon.

“Deeply saddened by the passing of Ratan Tata Ji... His visionary leadership, unwavering commitment to ethics and immense contributions to India's growth will inspire generations to come. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. His legacy will live on forever,” Majhi said.

Odisha Governor Raghubar Das, who was a former CM of Jharkhand, also expressed grief over the demise of Ratan Tata.

“Hon'ble Governor, Shri@dasraghubar, is saddened to learn about the demise of Tata Sons Chairman Emeritus, veteran industrialist Padma Vibhusan @RNTata2000 ji and conveyed his heartfelt condolence to the bereaved family members. Om Shanti,” he said on X.

In Mumbai, condoling the death of Tata, Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis described the veteran industrialist as the epitome of generosity, humanity and faith.

In a statement, Fadnavis said Tata was known to the world as a successful industrialist, but he was also an icon whose contribution transcended to several social areas.

His work in the areas of education, rural development, malnourishment and health was remarkable, the Bharatiya Janata Party leader said.

Tata's compassion was visible through the work done by the Tata Trust for cancer patients or establishment of a hospital for animals, he said.

Ratan Tata actively worked for the development of the state, Fadnavis said as he remembered Tata's contribution to the 'Magnetic Maharashtra' campaign to woo investments.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said he was deeply saddened by the news of the passing away of the legendary industrialist and philanthropist.

"Apart from his invaluable contribution as an industrialist, he leaves behind a legacy of benevolence and compassion, underlined by his immense love for his country," Pawar said.

Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra assembly Vijay Wadettiwar described Ratan Tata as a son of India who led by example in the fields of industry and philanthropy.

"He served the country selflessly and is a shining example of service to society and humanity," the Congress leader added.

Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar leader Anil Deshmukh said the Indian industry has suffered an irreparable loss.