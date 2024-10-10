News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » CMs Mamata, Soren, Majhi mourn death of Ratan Tata

CMs Mamata, Soren, Majhi mourn death of Ratan Tata

Source: PTI
Last updated on: October 10, 2024 03:19 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Chief ministers of West Bengal, Jharkhand and Odisha on Wednesday evening condoled the demise of Tata Group's chairman emeritus and veteran industrialist Ratan Tata, and said his legacy will live on forever.

IMAGE: Tata Sons chairman Emeritus, Ratan Tata pays floral tribute to the Tata Steel founder JN Tata on his birth anniversary at Postal Park in Jamshedpur, March 3, 2021. Photograph: ANI Photo

The 86-year-old Padma Vibhushan breathed his last at south Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital at 11.30 pm, a top police officer told PTI. He was admitted to the hospital for the past few days.

 

“Saddened by the demise of Ratan Tata, chairman Emeritus of the Tata Sons. The former chairman of Tata Group had been a foremost leader of Indian industries and a public-spirited philanthropist. His demise will be an irreparable loss for Indian business world and society. My condolences to all his family members and colleagues,” Mamata Banerjee wrote on X.

In 2008, the Tata Group decided to move the Nano factory out of Singur in Bengal's Hooghly district over a land acquisition controversy.

Banerjee, whose Trinamool Congress was in the opposition back then, had spearheaded a movement against the ruling Left Front, accusing it of forcibly acquiring land from farmers for the project.

In another post on X, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren said he was shocked to hear the news of Tata's death.

“I can't believe it.... May the soul of Marang Buru Ratan Tata ji rest in peace,” he wrote.

Tata Steel had developed the country's first industrial city at Jharkhand's Jamshedpur, which was earlier a part of undivided Bihar.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, in his condolence message, called Tata an industry legend and a true national icon.

“Deeply saddened by the passing of Ratan Tata Ji... His visionary leadership, unwavering commitment to ethics and immense contributions to India's growth will inspire generations to come. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. His legacy will live on forever,” Majhi said.

Odisha Governor Raghubar Das, who was a former CM of Jharkhand, also expressed grief over the demise of Ratan Tata.

“Hon'ble Governor, Shri@dasraghubar, is saddened to learn about the demise of Tata Sons Chairman Emeritus, veteran industrialist Padma Vibhusan @RNTata2000 ji and conveyed his heartfelt condolence to the bereaved family members. Om Shanti,” he said on X.

In Mumbai, condoling the death of Tata, Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis described the veteran industrialist as the epitome of generosity, humanity and faith.

In a statement, Fadnavis said Tata was known to the world as a successful industrialist, but he was also an icon whose contribution transcended to several social areas.

His work in the areas of education, rural development, malnourishment and health was remarkable, the Bharatiya Janata Party leader said.

Tata's compassion was visible through the work done by the Tata Trust for cancer patients or establishment of a hospital for animals, he said.

Ratan Tata actively worked for the development of the state, Fadnavis said as he remembered Tata's contribution to the 'Magnetic Maharashtra' campaign to woo investments.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said he was deeply saddened by the news of the passing away of the legendary industrialist and philanthropist.

"Apart from his invaluable contribution as an industrialist, he leaves behind a legacy of benevolence and compassion, underlined by his immense love for his country," Pawar said.

Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra assembly Vijay Wadettiwar described Ratan Tata as a son of India who led by example in the fields of industry and philanthropy.

"He served the country selflessly and is a shining example of service to society and humanity," the Congress leader added.

Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar leader Anil Deshmukh said the Indian industry has suffered an irreparable loss.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
When R K Krishna Kumar Spoke To Rediff
When R K Krishna Kumar Spoke To Rediff
Ratan Tata: 'We try to pull the other person down'
Ratan Tata: 'We try to pull the other person down'
Working with Ratan Tata
Working with Ratan Tata
Kriti Looks SHARP
Kriti Looks SHARP
Ratan Tata's pet dog 'Goa' refuses to leave his side
Ratan Tata's pet dog 'Goa' refuses to leave his side
'You made me love tennis'
'You made me love tennis'
Ratan Tata's last rites performed with state honours
Ratan Tata's last rites performed with state honours
Battle for two states 2024

Battle for two states

More like this

Ratan Tata Passes Away At 86

Ratan Tata Passes Away At 86

Rata Tata: A corporate titan like none other

Rata Tata: A corporate titan like none other

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances