Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami set out on a jungle safari at the Jim Corbett National Park on Sunday, July 6, 2025.

IMAGE: Pushkar Singh Dhami feeds elephants during his jungle safari. All photographs: @pushkardhami X/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Dhami goes on the jungle trail, here and below.

IMAGE: The CM speaks to the forest rangers.

IMAGE: Dhami checks out the view from the machan.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff