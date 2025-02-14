HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
'CMO Delhi' handle renamed on X, BJP urges LG to intervene

February 14, 2025 03:35 IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday demanded the Lieutenant Governor's intervention into renaming of official 'CMO Delhi' handle on X to 'Arvind Kejriwal At Work' allegedly at the behest of the former chief minister.

IMAGE: AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal with his wife Sunita Kejriwal. Photograph: Ishant/ANI Photo

'The BJP must stop making 'baseless allegations' and focus on governing Delhi,' the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said in a statement.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva demanded Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena to seek a report from the IT department of the government on renaming of the 'CMO Delhi' handle on X and its alleged use for putting up posts of former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

 

The BJP has returned to power in Delhi after 26 years, defeating the AAP in February 5 assembly polls. The party's government is yet to be formed.

"It would not be an exaggeration to say that as soon as his corrupt government collapsed, Arvind Kejriwal has also become a digital looter," Sachdeva charged.

He strongly condemned Kejriwal for allegedly renaming the official handle created by using public funds for his own use.

Demanding the LG to stop the use of the Official 'CMO Delhi' handle allegedly by Kejriwal, Sachdeva said that around one million people were its followers.

"By orchestrating this digital heist, Arvind Kejriwal has not only misused government resources but also compromised peoples' private information, for which he must face legal action," he demanded.

Newly elected BJP MLA Vijender Gupta said the truth about Kejriwal was coming out.

He charged in a post on X that the AAP removed the video from the official YouTube channel of the Delhi government.

'Kejriwal has made a futile attempt to hide his failures by removing old videos of assembly sessions and government programmes from the official YouTube channel of the Delhi government,' Gupta charged in a statement.

The same Kejriwal, who used to talk about transparency, is today getting government digital documents deleted for fear of his 'lies and failures' being exposed, he added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
