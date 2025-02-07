HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
TN horror: Pregnant woman thrown out of moving train for resisting rape

TN horror: Pregnant woman thrown out of moving train for resisting rape

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
February 07, 2025 14:44 IST

A 31-year-old man was arrested allegedly for attempting to sexually assault a four-month pregnant woman in a moving train and pushing her out of the compartment near Katpadi in the district, police said on Friday.

Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The 36-year-old victim, a native of Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh, was travelling alone in the women's compartment on Thursday night when the man, said to be a history-sheeter, boarded the train at Jolarpet railway station, and attempted to sexually assault her, police said.

Resisting his attempt, she ran towards the restroom in a bid to lock herself but he pursued and pushed her out of the train, a police official said. She sustained fractures on her hand and leg.

 

Passers-by who noticed her fall from the train admitted her to the Government Medical College Hospital in Vellore.

Police said Hemraj, from K V Kuppam, who was arrested based on CCTV footage, was recently let out on bail in connection with the murder of a woman in Chennai.

He was booked under the Goondas Act in 2022, the police official added.

The woman has been living with her husband, a tailor, and son in Tamil Nadu's Tirupur for several years. She had decided to go to her mother's home in Chitoor as she was pregnant and accordingly boarded the Coimbatore-Tirupati Intercity express alone on Thursday night.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
