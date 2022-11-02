News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » CJI-led bench dismisses plea against Justice Chandrachud as 'misconceived'

CJI-led bench dismisses plea against Justice Chandrachud as 'misconceived'

Source: PTI
November 02, 2022 13:59 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a plea seeking to restrain its senior-most judge, Justice D Y Chandrachud, from taking oath as the Chief Justice of India on November 9 by terming the entire petition "misconceived".

IMAGE: CJI-designate Justice DY Chandrachud. Photograph: ANI Photo

"Having heard the counsel, we see no reason to hear.... We find the entire petition to be misconceived," a bench of the apex court said.

 

Earlier, the bench headed by Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit agreed to hear the plea during the day itself, instead of Thursday.

"Get the paper books for my brother and sister (justices S Ravindra Bhat and Bela M Trivedi). We will list the matter at 12.45 pm today itself," the CJI said.

Justice Chandrachud, the CJI-designate, is set to take oath as the 50th Chief Justice of India on November 9.

The plea was filed by one Mursalin Asijith Shaikh. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Justice Chandrachud ruled on Ayodhya dispute, adultery
Justice Chandrachud ruled on Ayodhya dispute, adultery
Don't want to be 'Tareekh pe Tareekh' court: SC judge
Don't want to be 'Tareekh pe Tareekh' court: SC judge
'External dissonance mark of Constitution's strength'
'External dissonance mark of Constitution's strength'
PICS: Netherlands dash Zimbabwe's semi-final hopes
PICS: Netherlands dash Zimbabwe's semi-final hopes
Editors Guild deplores searches at 'The Wire'
Editors Guild deplores searches at 'The Wire'
'TDS done without informing me. Help'
'TDS done without informing me. Help'
PVs get a festive high in Oct; sales see sharp rise
PVs get a festive high in Oct; sales see sharp rise
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Justice Chandrachud to take charge as CJI on Nov 9

Justice Chandrachud to take charge as CJI on Nov 9

SC to hear plea against Justice Chandrachud

SC to hear plea against Justice Chandrachud

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances