Rediff.com  » News » SC to hear plea against CJI-designate Justice Chandrachud

SC to hear plea against CJI-designate Justice Chandrachud

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
November 02, 2022 12:40 IST
The Supreme Court on Wednesday decided to hear during the day a plea seeking to restrain the senior most judge, Justice D Y Chandrachud, from taking oath as the Chief Justice of India on November 9.

IMAGE: Justice D Y Chandrachud. Photograph: ANI Photo

A bench headed by Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit said instead of Thursday, it will hear the petition at 12.45 pm when a lawyer mentioned the case for hearing on Thursday.

 

“Get the paper books for my brother and sister (Justices S Ravindra Bhat and Bela M Trivedi). We will list the matter at 12.45 pm today itself,” the CJI said.

Justice Chandrachud, the CJI-designate, will take oath as the 50th Chief Justice of India on November 9.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
