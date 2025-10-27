HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
CJI Gavai recommends Justice Surya Kant as next Chief Justice of India

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
October 27, 2025 11:23 IST

Chief Justice of India Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai has recommended to the Centre the name of Justice Surya Kant as the next CJI.

IMAGE: Chief Justice of India Bhushan Gavai, left, with his successor Justice Surya Kant, right. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

Justice Surya Kant, the second senior-most Supreme Court judge after the incumbent CJI Gavai, is set to become the 53rd CJI on November 24 after CJI Gavai's retirement on November 23.

CJI Gavai, who was sworn in on May 14 this year, recommended to the Union law ministry to appoint Justice Surya Kant as the next CJI, sources said.

 

Justice Surya Kant, who was elevated as a judge of the Supreme Court on May 24, 2019, would have a tenure of over 1.2 years as the CJI. He is due to retire on February 9, 2027.

The retirement age of Supreme Court judges is 65 years.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
