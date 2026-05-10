HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Chouhan Launches Free Coaching For Disadvantaged Students

Chouhan Launches Free Coaching For Disadvantaged Students

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

May 10, 2026 22:48 IST

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched 'Mama Coaching Classes' in Madhya Pradesh to offer free coaching for competitive exams, empowering disadvantaged students to achieve their dreams.

Key Points

  • Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan launches 'Mama Coaching Classes' in Vidisha, Madhya Pradesh.
  • The initiative aims to provide free coaching and guidance for competitive exams to disadvantaged students.
  • Chouhan emphasises that financial constraints should not hinder talented youth from achieving their dreams.
  • The coaching centre seeks to provide a supportive and homely environment for students from rural areas.

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday launched 'Mama Coaching Classes' in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha to provide free coaching and guidance for competitive examinations to economically disadvantaged yet talented students.

Chouhan represents the Vidisha Lok Sabha constituency.

 

"The primary objective of Mama Coaching Classes is to provide free guidance to economically disadvantaged but talented youth to better prepare for competitive examinations," Chouhan said after inaugurating the coaching centre at the Osho Ashram campus in Indraprastha Colony here.

Empowering Students Through Free Education

He emphasised that no talented youth's dreams should remain unfulfilled due to lack of money or resources.

"If children from rural and ordinary families receive the right direction, good guidance, and opportunities, they can make a distinct mark in various fields across the country, including the administrative services," he said.

Talking to students, Chouhan said the coaching centre was not just a place for learning, but a campaign to fulfil the dreams of young people.

A Campaign To Fulfill Dreams

The Union minister, who is popularly called "Mama" in Madhya Pradesh, called the initiative an effort to repay society's debt and provide a better future for the youth.

He said politics is not just a route to power, but can also be a powerful means of service and social change.

"Mama Coaching has started today in Vidisha, and we will also start it in Raisen and Bhairunda," he said.

Creating A Supportive Learning Environment

Appealing for cooperation from those associated with the programme, local people and team members, Chouhan said that everyone's participation is necessary to run this coaching class efficiently.

Students coming from far-off places should get a homely environment, security and warmth so that they can study without any problem, he said.

Chouhan also said that this initiative will set a new example in the field of education and service. With this, children from the area will move ahead and achieve success, said the Union minister.

His wife Sadhana Singh and son Kartikeya Singh Chouhan were also present on the occasion.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Govt To Target Coaching Centres
Govt To Target Coaching Centres
The teacher from Dombautiya
The teacher from Dombautiya
MP Polls: Economic Issues Facing Shivraj Singh Chouhan
MP Polls: Economic Issues Facing Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Ex-CM Chouhan turns emotional as tearful women supporters hug him
Ex-CM Chouhan turns emotional as tearful women supporters hug him
How CBSE Will Calculate Class 10, Class 12 Scores
How CBSE Will Calculate Class 10, Class 12 Scores

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Mothers-in-Law We Love

webstory image 2

10 Songs You Can Sing To Your Mum

webstory image 3

Mother India

VIDEOS

Ameesha Patel Stuns in a Dazzling Look in Mumbai0:34

Ameesha Patel Stuns in a Dazzling Look in Mumbai

Preity Zinta performs sewa at Golden Temple1:46

Preity Zinta performs sewa at Golden Temple

This emotional gesture by PM left the crowd roaring at Bengal BJP swearing-in 3:22

This emotional gesture by PM left the crowd roaring at...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO