News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Chopra flogging: TMC strongman charged with attempt to murder

Chopra flogging: TMC strongman charged with attempt to murder

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
July 02, 2024 13:47 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Police have leveled serious charges, including attempt to murder, assault with intent to outrage the modesty of a woman, and causing grievous hurt, against arrested Trinamool Congress strongman Tajemul Islam in the Chopra flogging case, a senior police officer said on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Tajemul Islam. Photograph: ANI on X

Islam, who was remanded to police custody for five days by a local court in West Bengal's Uttar Dinajpur on Monday, also has 12 old criminal cases, including a murder case, pending against him.

He was arrested on Sunday after a video surfaced which showed him mercilessly caning a couple in Chopra.

 

The incident sparked controversy, leading Governor C V Ananda Bose to seek a report from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, while the Bharatiya Janata Party accused the ruling TMC of 'unleashing Taliban rule' in the state.

Bose is scheduled to arrive in Chopra later on Tuesday, where he plans to meet the victims and local residents and submit a report on his findings to the central government.

"Islam is a known strongman in the locality and has a criminal record. His name came to the forefront in a murder case in Chopra in 2021. Our officers have started grilling him," the IPS officer told PTI.

Islam, a close associate of Chopra MLA Hamidul Rahman, was previously arrested in 2023 for his alleged role in the murder of the Communist Party of India-Marxist leader Mansur Naimul just before the panchayat election.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Did Lakshmir Bhandar Help Mamata Win?
Did Lakshmir Bhandar Help Mamata Win?
Why MamataDi Won Bengal
Why MamataDi Won Bengal
Bengal Governor files defamation suit against Mamata
Bengal Governor files defamation suit against Mamata
What Do You Know About Our Monsoon?
What Do You Know About Our Monsoon?
Tough pill to swallow: Miller on T20 WC heartbreak
Tough pill to swallow: Miller on T20 WC heartbreak
Sudharsan, Shaw struggle in English county cricket
Sudharsan, Shaw struggle in English county cricket
Selective expunction defies logic: Rahul to LS Speaker
Selective expunction defies logic: Rahul to LS Speaker
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

A day after PM, Mamata meets women from Sandeshkhali

A day after PM, Mamata meets women from Sandeshkhali

Shattering: Bengal guv after visiting Sandeshkhali

Shattering: Bengal guv after visiting Sandeshkhali

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances