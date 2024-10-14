News
Chirag Paswan's security cover upgraded to Z category

Chirag Paswan's security cover upgraded to Z category

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
October 14, 2024 14:33 IST
The Union government has enhanced the security of Cabinet minister Chirag Paswan and provided him with a Z-category cover, official sources said on Monday.

IMAGE: Union Ministry of Home Affairs Chirag Paswan. Photograph: ANI Photo

The 41-year-old minister of food processing industries is also the president of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas).

Till now, he was being guarded by a small team of the central paramilitary force SSB.

 

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has directed the CRPF VIP security wing to extend a Z-category cover to Paswan. The new security team will cover the minister's movement across the country, the sources said.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) guards a number of VIPs, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, apart from other central ministers and dignitaries.

The VIP security cover categorisations begin from the highest Z+ and is followed by Z, Y+, Y and X.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
