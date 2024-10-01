News
Can give up ministerial post: Chirag Paswan

Can give up ministerial post: Chirag Paswan

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
October 01, 2024 15:23 IST
Union minister Chirag Paswan has caused a flutter by stating he would choose to give up his ministerial berth instead of a compromise on his principles, in keeping with the precedent set by his late father Ram Vilas Paswan.

IMAGE: Union Minister of Food Processing Industries and Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas president Chirag Paswan addresses the felicitation ceremony organised by the SC-ST cell of the party, at Sri Krishna Singh Memorial Hall in Patna on Monday, September 30, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Paswan, who heads Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas, made the remark at a function of the party's SC/ST cell here on Monday evening, even as he maintained that he 'will be in the National Democratic Alliance till Narendra Modi is my prime minister'.

Responding to questions from journalists about his cryptic remark in his speech, 'I will not hesitate to renounce (laat maar denge) my ministerial berth like my father did', the young leader claimed he was speaking about the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance.

 

"My father was a minister in the UPA government too. And too many things took place back then which were detrimental to the interests of Dalits. Even pictures of Baba Saheb Ambedkar were not put up at public events. So we parted ways," said Paswan, who is understood to have played an instrumental role in getting his father to agree to a realignment with the BJP-led NDA ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

Showering praise on Modi, Paswan said the current regime has been sensitive to his concerns about Dalits, and cited the example of the Centre's stand on creamy layer and lateral entry into bureaucracy to buttress his point.

However, sources in the NDA as well as the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) in Patna were of the view that there was more to Paswan's rhetoric in his speech than the anodyne explanation he offered later.

Sources in both rival coalitions also felt that raking up the resignation of his father was more of an embarrassment to the BJP than the Congress since it was during the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government that Paswan senior famously gave up his cabinet berth in protest against the 2002 riots of Gujarat.

He subsequently joined UPA and enjoyed a ministerial stint for five years.

In 2009, he ended up losing his own Lok Sabha seat and was dropped in the second Manmohan Singh ministry, understandably as retribution for turning his back on the Congress and forming a parallel front with RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, who was similarly denied a cabinet berth.

Sources also felt that Paswan, who has been touring flood-hit areas of Bihar to oversee relief work, was trying to expand his own base and come out of the shadow of the BJP, and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar whom he has grudgingly patched up with after having opened a front against.

Moreover, it is also being speculated that Chirag Paswan has indirectly tried to sound off the BJP leadership that he was not happy with its hobnobbing with his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras who had split his late father's Lok Janshakti Party and with whom he has a running feud.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
