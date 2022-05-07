News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 18 Chinese jets intrude Taiwan's air zone

18 Chinese jets intrude Taiwan's air zone

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
May 07, 2022 10:22 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Taiwan on Friday reported that 18 Chinese military aircraft entered its air defence identification zone (ADIZ).

Image only for representation. Photograph: China Stringer Network/Reuters

According to the Ministry of National Defence, the planes included six J-11 fighter jets, six J-16 fighter jets, two Xi'an H-6 bombers, two KJ-500 airborne early warning and control aircraft, one Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare plane, and one Shaanxi Y-8 electronic warfare aircraft, reported Taiwan News.

 

The Y-8 ASW and the two H-6 bombers flew along the southwest and the southeast corners of Taiwan's ADIZ, while the other aircraft entered from the southwest, where most of the incursions have occurred since the military started publishing them in September 2020.

As usual, Taiwan's Air Force sent aircraft, issued radio warnings and deployed air defence missile systems to track the Chinese planes, reported Taiwan News.

The highest number of intrusions on a single day in 2022 so far occurred on January 23, when the military spotted 39 People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) aircraft.

Beijing claims full sovereignty over Taiwan, a democracy of almost 24 million people located off the southeastern coast of mainland China, despite the fact that the two sides have been governed separately for more than seven decades.

Taipei, on the other hand, has countered the Chinese aggression by increasing strategic ties with democracies including the United States, which has been repeatedly opposed by Beijing.

China has threatened that 'Taiwan's independence' means war.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
Print this article
Why Taiwan is not Ukraine
Why Taiwan is not Ukraine
Why Xi Hates This Lady
Why Xi Hates This Lady
Ukraine Crisis: What Will China Do?
Ukraine Crisis: What Will China Do?
Kohli vs Kane as RCB, SRH scramble for play-off berths
Kohli vs Kane as RCB, SRH scramble for play-off berths
IPL: Delhi aim to solve opening conundrum vs CSK
IPL: Delhi aim to solve opening conundrum vs CSK
All state health minsters condemn WHO Covid report
All state health minsters condemn WHO Covid report
Punjab cops 'held me as if I was a terrorist': Bagga
Punjab cops 'held me as if I was a terrorist': Bagga
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

'Looking at Russia, China could become aggressive'

'Looking at Russia, China could become aggressive'

Ukraine Crisis: What's China's Game?

Ukraine Crisis: What's China's Game?

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances