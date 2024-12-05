News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » India, China hold talks over special representatives' meet

India, China hold talks over special representatives' meet

Source: PTI
December 05, 2024 20:16 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

In order to prevent recurrence of military standoff along their contested border, India and China on Thursday reflected on the lessons learnt from the eastern Ladakh face-off that ended a few weeks ago following completion of the disengagement process in Depsang and Demchok.

IMAGE: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar holds a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of the 19th G-20 Summit, Rio de Janeiro, November 19, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

In talks held in Delhi under the framework of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC), the two sides also prepared for the next meeting of the Special Representatives on the boundary question.

It was the first WMCC dialogue after completion of the disengagement process in eastern Ladakh that effectively ended the standoff which had begun in May 2020.

 

"The two sides positively affirmed the implementation of the most recent disengagement agreement which completed the resolution of the issues that emerged in 2020," the ministry of external affairs (MEA) said.

"They also prepared for the next meeting of the Special Representatives (SR)," it said.

A decision on resumption of dialogue under the SR mechanism was taken at a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jingpin in Kazan on the sidelines of the BRICS summit on October 21.

"Both sides reviewed the situation in border areas, and reflected on the lessons learnt from the events of 2020 in order to prevent their recurrence," the MEA said on the WMCC talks.

"In this context, they highlighted the importance of regular exchanges and contacts at diplomatic and military level through established mechanisms," it said.

"They agreed on the need for effective border management and maintenance of peace and tranquillity in accordance with relevant bilateral agreements, protocols and understandings reached between the two governments," it added.

The leader of the Chinese delegation also called on Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Waiting for de-escalation after disengagement: Jaishankar
Waiting for de-escalation after disengagement: Jaishankar
Look forward to harmonious dance: Chinese military
Look forward to harmonious dance: Chinese military
LAC patrolling pact done as per timeline: Govt
LAC patrolling pact done as per timeline: Govt
Sensex, Nifty surge on buying in IT stocks
Sensex, Nifty surge on buying in IT stocks
TMC MLAs protest against Moitra over party event snub
TMC MLAs protest against Moitra over party event snub
India dominate meet, Champions Trophy future uncertain
India dominate meet, Champions Trophy future uncertain
Allu Arjun booked after woman dies at Pushpa 2 show
Allu Arjun booked after woman dies at Pushpa 2 show
More like this
India, China agree to work on 'roadmap' to rebuild trust
India, China agree to work on 'roadmap' to rebuild trust
India, China special reps meet soon; may resume Manasarovar flight
India, China special reps meet soon; may resume Manasarovar flight

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances