HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Chinese Expert Praises India's New Laser Weapon

Chinese Expert Praises India's New Laser Weapon

By K J M Varma in Beijing
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

August 26, 2025 08:20 IST

x

'There are only a few countries in the world that have deployed combat-ready laser systems.'

IMAGE: DRDO successfully conducts the maiden flight tests of the Integrated Air Defence Weapon System off the Odisha coast. Photograph: @rajnathsingh X/ANI Photo
 

India's successful test of the Integrated Air Defence Weapon System (IADWS), especially the high-power laser-based Directed Energy Weapon (DEW), drew praise from a Chinese military expert who said it should be considered a 'significant advancement'.

The IADWS is a multi-layered air defence system consisting of indigenous quick reaction surface-to-air missiles (QRSAM), very short-range air defence system (VSHORADS) missiles and a high-power laser-based directed-energy weapons (DEW) system.

The indigenous air defence system was flight-tested off the coast of Odisha on Saturday.

The IADWS, especially the DEW, which is possessed by a few countries like the US, Russia, China, the UK, Germany and Israel, drew the attention of Chinese experts.

The Indian IADWS is an air defence system designed to counter low and mid-altitude targets such as drones, cruise missiles, helicopters and low-flying aircraft, with a limited strike range, Wang Ya'nan, chief editor of the Beijing-based Aerospace Knowledge magazine, told China's state-run Global Times.

The key to such an integrated air defence system lies in having a highly effective information system capable of distributing target data to corresponding weapon components, or the system would merely consist of separate air defence weapons operating independently, he said.

'Among the three layers of the IADWS, the vehicle-based air defence missile QRSAM and the man-portable air defence system VSHORADS are not technologically novel, but the laser system should indeed be considered a significant advancement,' Wang said.

'There are only a few countries in the world that have deployed combat-ready laser systems,' Wang said, pointing to China's LW-30 vehicle-based laser defence weapon system, dubbed a killer of UAVs.

It has characteristics of light speed engagement, silent attack, continuous operation, flexible and accurate, and a high cost-effectiveness ratio, he said.

The Chinese expert's comments were regarded as significant, considering the People's Liberation Army, which is heavily investing in modern weapons for its use, also provides a significant amount of weapons to Pakistan.

According to a recent report by Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), China supplied over 81 per cent of Pakistan's military hardware, which the Pakistan military sought to use against India in the recent Operation Sindoor conflict.

The flight tests of the new air defence system came more than three months after Operation Sindoor.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
K J M Varma in Beijing
Share:

RELATED STORIES

India test-fires Agni-5 missile with 5,000 km range
India test-fires Agni-5 missile with 5,000 km range
India's S-400, Barak-8, Akash missiles foiled Pak attacks
India's S-400, Barak-8, Akash missiles foiled Pak attacks
'Why Couldn't Pakistan Stop Indian Attacks?'
'Why Couldn't Pakistan Stop Indian Attacks?'
Akash missiles key to neutralising Pak drones
Akash missiles key to neutralising Pak drones
Beware Pak, China! India test fires missile 'Pralay'
Beware Pak, China! India test fires missile 'Pralay'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

One Puran Poli, Many Names!

webstory image 2

Who Eats The Most Garlic? These 7 Countries! India?

webstory image 3

10 Famous Swayambhu Or Nature-Made Ganeshas

VIDEOS

Urfi Javed turns heads in stunning lemon-colored short dress0:59

Urfi Javed turns heads in stunning lemon-colored short dress

Yogi meets astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla on arrival in Lucknow1:46

Yogi meets astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla on arrival in Lucknow

President Murmu meets Fijian PM Sitiveni Rabuka at Rashtrapati Bhavan0:48

President Murmu meets Fijian PM Sitiveni Rabuka at...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV