HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Chinese Communist Party team visits BJP office; Cong attacks

Chinese Communist Party team visits BJP office; Cong attacks

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

January 13, 2026 13:22 IST

x

The Congress slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party for meeting leaders of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) in the national capital, saying that while "China settles villages in Arunachal Pradesh", hugs were being exchanged here.

IMAGE: A delegation from the Communist Party of China visits the BJP headquarters in New Delhi on January 12, 2026. Photograph: @vijai63/X

"This photo is of the BJP office. A meeting is taking place between BJP leaders and leaders of China's Communist Party," Congress leader Supriya Shrinate posted on X.

"In Operation Sindoor, China supported Pakistan. Our brave soldiers were martyred in Galwan. China is sitting there having encroached in Ladakh. It is settling villages in Arunachal. And here, hugs are being exchanged," she added.

Shrinate further criticised the media for failing to question the BJP about the meeting with a CCP delegation.

"What is this relationship called? Why did the BJP commit treason against the country? What secret agreement was made between the BJP and China?" she asked.

A delegation from the Communist Party of China, led by its international department's vice minister Sun Haiyan, visited the BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Monday.

During the meeting, a BJP delegation headed by party general secretary Arun Singh discussed at length “the means to advance inter-party communications between the BJP and the Communist Party of China (CPC)", BJP's foreign affairs department in-charge Vijay Chauthaiwale said in a post on X.

The Chinese Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong, also joined the CPC delegation, he added.

“A delegation from the Communist Party of China, under the leadership of Sun Haiyan, Vice Minister, IDCPC, visited the BJP head office today,” Chauthaiwale said.

With inputs from PTI

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Share:

RELATED STORIES

China overrules India's objections to Shaksgam infra push
China overrules India's objections to Shaksgam infra push
'Illegal': India rejects China's infra push in Shaksgam valley
'Illegal': India rejects China's infra push in Shaksgam valley
'China Is Discovering That Hostility With India Is...'
'China Is Discovering That Hostility With India Is...'
'China Takes India Seriously', But...
'China Takes India Seriously', But...
Cong asks PM to clarify on Chinese mediation claims
Cong asks PM to clarify on Chinese mediation claims

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

14 Must-Eat Nolen Gur Mishtis Before You Die

webstory image 2

9 Winter-Perfect National Parks In India

webstory image 3

7 Winter Superfoods You Must Try

VIDEOS

Stunning Dhanashree Verma Steals the Spotlight1:14

Stunning Dhanashree Verma Steals the Spotlight

Evergreen Star Bhagyashree Spotted Looking Graceful as Ever1:01

Evergreen Star Bhagyashree Spotted Looking Graceful as Ever

'We were ready for ground offensive': Army chief's blunt warning to Pak2:29

'We were ready for ground offensive': Army chief's blunt...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO