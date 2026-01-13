Chinese Communist Party team visits BJP office; Cong attacks

The Congress slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party for meeting leaders of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) in the national capital, saying that while "China settles villages in Arunachal Pradesh", hugs were being exchanged here.

IMAGE: A delegation from the Communist Party of China visits the BJP headquarters in New Delhi on January 12, 2026. Photograph: @vijai63/X

"This photo is of the BJP office. A meeting is taking place between BJP leaders and leaders of China's Communist Party," Congress leader Supriya Shrinate posted on X.

"In Operation Sindoor, China supported Pakistan. Our brave soldiers were martyred in Galwan. China is sitting there having encroached in Ladakh. It is settling villages in Arunachal. And here, hugs are being exchanged," she added.

Shrinate further criticised the media for failing to question the BJP about the meeting with a CCP delegation.

"What is this relationship called? Why did the BJP commit treason against the country? What secret agreement was made between the BJP and China?" she asked.

A delegation from the Communist Party of China, led by its international department's vice minister Sun Haiyan, visited the BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Monday.

During the meeting, a BJP delegation headed by party general secretary Arun Singh discussed at length “the means to advance inter-party communications between the BJP and the Communist Party of China (CPC)", BJP's foreign affairs department in-charge Vijay Chauthaiwale said in a post on X.

The Chinese Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong, also joined the CPC delegation, he added.

“A delegation from the Communist Party of China, under the leadership of Sun Haiyan, Vice Minister, IDCPC, visited the BJP head office today,” Chauthaiwale said.

With inputs from PTI