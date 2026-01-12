HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » News » China overrules India's objections to Shaksgam Valley infra push

China overrules India's objections to Shaksgam Valley infra push

Source: PTI
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
January 12, 2026 17:21 IST

China on Monday reaffirmed its territorial claims over the Shaksgam Valley against the backdrop of India's objections, stressing that the Chinese infrastructure projects in the area are "beyond reproach".

IMAGE: The Chinese construction activities in Shaksgam Valley are taking place amid the over three-and-half-year old border row between India and China in eastern Ladakh. Photograph: Reuters

India last Friday criticised China's infrastructure development projects in the Shaksgam Valley, saying it reserves the right to take necessary measures to safeguard its interests as it is an Indian territory.

Pakistan illegally ceded 5,180 sq km of Indian territory in the Shaksgam Valley to China in 1963 from areas illegally occupied by it.

 

"Shaksgam Valley is Indian territory. We have never recognised the so-called China-Pakistan 'boundary agreement' signed in 1963. We have consistently maintained that the agreement is illegal and invalid," external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

"We also do not recognise the so-called China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, which passes through Indian territory that is under forcible and illegal occupation of Pakistan," he said.

Reacting to Jaiswal's comments, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a media briefing in Beijing that "first of all, the territory you mentioned is part of China's territory".

"China's infrastructure activities in its own territory are beyond reproach, she said while responding to a question on India's criticism."

Mao said China and Pakistan have signed a border agreement and determined the border between the two countries since the 1960s.

"These are the rights of Pakistan and China as sovereign States," she said.

On India's criticism of the CPEC, Mao repeated Beijing's narrative that it is an economic initiative aimed at local economic and social development and improving people's livelihoods.

"Such agreement and CPEC will not affect China's position on the Kashmir issue and China's position remains unchanged in this regard," Mao said.

China's official stand on the Kashmir issue, as often reiterated by Beijing, is that Jammu and Kashmir dispute is left over from history, and should be properly and peacefully resolved in accordance with the UN Charter, relevant UN Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreements.

In his response to a question on China's infrastructure development in the Shaksgam Valley, Jaiswal said, "The entire Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are an integral and inalienable part of India. This has been clearly conveyed to Pakistani and Chinese authorities several times."

Source: PTI© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
