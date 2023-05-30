News
Chinese Astronauts Leave For Space

By REDIFF NEWS
May 30, 2023 18:17 IST
China's Shenzhou-16 spacecraft on board the Long March-2F rocket was launched at the Jiuquan satellite launch centre in Jiuquan on Tuesday, May 30, 2023.

The three astronaut crew were carried to China's Tiangong space station and will replace a similar crew that have been in space for the last six months.

The Tiangong space station was constructed by China and is operated by the China manned space agency.

It is a low Earth orbit permanently crewed space station, which is stationed between 340 km and 450 km above the earth's surface.

 

IMAGE: Chinese astronauts Gui Haichao, Zhu Yangzhu and mission leader Jing Haipeng wave to their families and others at a pre-launch departure ceremony.

 

IMAGE: Mission leader Jing Haipeng waves to agency staff before launch.

 

IMAGE: The Shenzhou-16 spacecraft during lift off. All photographs: Kevin Frayer/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Members from China's manned space agency and visitors watch the Shenzhou-16 spacecraft launch.

 

IMAGE: The Shenzhou-16 spacecraft is airborne.

 

IMAGE: The Shenzhou-16 spacecraft tilts to head for its ascent to orbit.

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
