Chinese Astronauts Leave For Space

China's Shenzhou-16 spacecraft on board the Long March-2F rocket was launched at the Jiuquan satellite launch centre in Jiuquan on Tuesday, May 30, 2023.
The three astronaut crew were carried to China's Tiangong space station and will replace a similar crew that have been in space for the last six months.
The Tiangong space station was constructed by China and is operated by the China manned space agency.
It is a low Earth orbit permanently crewed space station, which is stationed between 340 km and 450 km above the earth's surface.
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com