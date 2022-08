Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi reviewed Exercise Red Hunt in Ladakh where lethality, survivability, mobility and situational awareness was demonstrated, exploiting newly inducted weapons and equipment in an operational theatre where the Indian Army's soldiers have been engaged in a military standoff with the Chinese People's Liberation Army since April 2020.

All Photographs: ANI Photo/ADG PI - Indian Army Twitter

IMAGE: General Dwivedi reviews Exercise Red Hunt.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com