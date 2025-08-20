HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » 'Unjustified': Russia slams Trump tariffs, backs India

'Unjustified': Russia slams Trump tariffs, backs India

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

August 20, 2025 13:29 IST

x

The United States pressure on India for its procurement of Russian crude oil is "unjustified", a senior Russian diplomat said on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Russian Deputy Chief of Mission Roman Babushkin. Photograph: ANI on X

We are confident that India-Russia energy cooperation will continue notwithstanding the external pressure, Russian Deputy Chief of Mission Roman Babushkin said.

It is a "challenging" situation for India, he said at a media briefing and added that, we have "trust" in our ties with New Delhi.

 

In the context of Western punitive measures against Russia, Babushkin said the sanctions are hitting those who are imposing them.

To a question, he said the role of BRICS as a stabilising force will increase amid the ongoing global turbulence.

His remarks came against the backdrop of strain in India's ties with the US following President Donald Trump doubling tariffs on Indian goods to 50 per cent that included an additional penalty of 25 per cent for purchasing Russian crude oil.

US President Trump this month issued an executive order slapping an additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods as a penalty for New Delhi's continued purchase of Russian oil.

Defending its purchase of Russian crude oil, India has been maintaining that its energy procurement is driven by national interest and market dynamics.

India turned to purchasing Russian oil sold at a discount after Western countries imposed sanctions on Moscow and shunned its supplies over its invasion of Ukraine in February, 2022.

Consequently, from a mere 1.7 per cent share in total oil imports in 2019-20, Russia's share increased to 35.1 per cent in 2024-25, and it is now the biggest oil supplier to India.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'India Is Collateral Damage Between Trump And Putin'
'India Is Collateral Damage Between Trump And Putin'
Is Trump's tariffs on India a strategic mistake?
Is Trump's tariffs on India a strategic mistake?
US may hold back secondary tariffs on India, says Trump
US may hold back secondary tariffs on India, says Trump
India buys 2 mn bpd Russian oil in August
India buys 2 mn bpd Russian oil in August
'India Can't Stop Buying Russian Oil'
'India Can't Stop Buying Russian Oil'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Dal Ka Chilla: 20-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

11 Magical International Dark Sky Places

webstory image 3

Why You Need To Know What VO₂ Max Is: 10 Facts

VIDEOS

Mumbai: Monorail Services Resume After Being Stuck for Hours2:00

Mumbai: Monorail Services Resume After Being Stuck for Hours

Patna Girl, 14, Translates Hanuman Chalisa into 243 Languages4:45

Patna Girl, 14, Translates Hanuman Chalisa into 243...

HM Amit Shah arrives at Parliament for Monsoon Session0:33

HM Amit Shah arrives at Parliament for Monsoon Session

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV