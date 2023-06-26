News
China on India-US defence deals: Should not target 3rd party

China on India-US defence deals: Should not target 3rd party

By K J M Varma
June 26, 2023 21:39 IST
China on Monday said cooperation between countries should not undermine regional peace and stability and target any third party, as it reacted to a host of defence and commercial pacts recently signed between India and the US including joint production of jet engines in India to power military aircraft and a deal on armed drones.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden holding bilateral discussions in expanded format at White House, Washington, DC, June 22, 2023. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Ambassador of India to the United States Taranjit Singh Sandhu, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar , US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other dignitaries also seen. Photograph: ANI Photo

"It has been China's longstanding position that military cooperation between states should not undermine regional peace and stability, target any third party, or even harm the interests of any third party," Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a media briefing in Beijing.

 

She was responding to a question by a Russian State-run news agency seeking her reaction about a host of defence and commercial agreements during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's state visit to Washington last week.

"We hope relevant countries will act in ways conducive to mutual trust between regional countries in the field of security and stability in the region," she said.

General Electric Aerospace has announced that it has inked a pact with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to jointly produce fighter jet engines for the Indian Air Force's Light Combat Aircraft (LCA)-Mk-II Tejas.

India announced its intention to procure armed MQ-9B SeaGuardian drones from General Atomics. This advanced technology will increase India's intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance capabilities.

The General Atomics MQ-9 "Reaper" armed drone can carry 500 per cent more payload and has nine times the horsepower in comparison to the earlier MQ-1 Predator. Moreover, MQ-9 UAV provides long-endurance, persistent surveillance, and strike capability for the warfighter.

K J M Varma in Beijing
K J M Varma in Beijing
Source: PTI
 
