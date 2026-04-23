'China, India or other hellhole': Trump reposts anti-India rant

Trump has amplified a controversial critique of birthright citizenship by sharing a video of Michael Savage, sparking debate over immigration and constitutional interpretation.

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump gestures during a roundtable focused on tax cuts in Las Vegas, Nevada, April 16, 2026. Photograph: Evan Vucci/Reuters

Key Points Donald Trump shared a video of Michael Savage criticising birthright citizenship.

Savage claims immigrants exploit American laws by arriving in the 'ninth month of their pregnancy'.

Savage argues current legal interpretations are obsolete and advocates for a national vote on birthright citizenship.

Savage claims the traditional concept of assimilation has failed in the US.

United States President Donald Trump has amplified a provocative critique of birthright citizenship by sharing a video of prominent conservative author and radio host Michael Savage, who claimed the current legal system allows immigrants to exploit American laws by arriving in the "ninth month of their pregnancy".

In the footage, Savage argued that such practices create a loophole where "a baby here becomes an instant citizen, and then they bring the entire family in from China or India or some other hellhole on the planet."

The footage, originally aired on the Newsmax series The Savage Nation, was highlighted by the "Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social" account, which serves as a platform dedicated to reposting the President's social media activity.

Savage's Criticism of the Legal Process

In the clip, Savage expressed deep frustration with the judicial process, stating, "Today's brief, abbreviated discussion will be about the arguments that I just listened to before the Supreme Court about birthright citizenship. I was somewhat incensed by listening to the arguments because all I heard was legalese being bandied back and forth."

Focusing his criticism on the legal representation involved, Savage remarked that "the person bringing the arguments in favour of flooding America with illegal aliens to change the demographics forever was a Chinese American who looks to me like the classic ACLU attorney. Very smart, very evil, and very devious."

Extending his attack to the American Civil Liberties Union, he asserted, "The ACLU is the head of the snake. They have been forever, and there they were again trying to turn America into a cesspool."

Savage Argues for Public Opinion Over Legal Technicalities

Savage argued that the matter transcends technicalities, claiming that "these arguments should not be conducted in the abstract of a courtroom. This is really not about law. This is about public opinion."

While acknowledging the difficulty of reform, he noted, "I could start arguing about the Constitution itself, and I'll run into a stone wall with you. We can't modify the Constitution because it's written in stone, and if we do, they'll take away our First and Second amendment, which is what they would do."

Savage's Views on Assimilation and National Identity

The author further highlighted what he views as the obsolescence of current legal interpretations, pointing out that "the Constitution was written before air travel, needless to say, before television, before the internet, before radio."

Lamenting the state of national identity, Savage claimed that "English is not spoken here anymore" and alleged a lack of loyalty among modern immigrants.

Drawing a contrast with the past, he remarked, "No, they're not like the European Americans of today and their ancestors. The Irish integrated, the Italians integrated, the Polish integrated, the Lithuanians, the Romanians, the Russians. They all integrated and became Americans in the melting pot."

Savage stated that the traditional concept of assimilation has failed, noting, "The idea of the melting pot is long over. It is now just a cash in pot. We've gone from the melting pot to the chamber pot."

He described the reliance on judicial oversight as "ludicrous," instead advocating for a direct democratic approach. "I put up a poll on my social channels where I said, birthright citizenship should be subjected to a national vote. Not put in the hands of lawyers," he added.

Birthright citizenship, as enshrined in the 14th Amendment to the US Constitution, has been a subject of debate for decades. Critics argue that it incentivises illegal immigration and strains public resources. Supporters maintain that it is a fundamental right that ensures equal protection under the law for all individuals born within the country's borders.