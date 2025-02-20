HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
China holds nuclear, biological, chemical defence drills

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
February 20, 2025 16:02 IST

The Chinese military has conducted nuclear, biological and chemical (NBC) drills using UAVs, robotic dogs and explosive ordnance disposal robots, official media reported on Thursday.

IMAGE: People's Liberation Army soldiers in Beijing. Photograph: Jason Lee/Reuters

A brigade attached to the People's Liberation Army's 73rd Group Army recently carried out the nuclear, biological and chemical (NBC) defence and emergency rescue exercise at its comprehensive training ground.

The drill featured the deployment of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), robotic dogs and explosive ordnance disposal robots, state-run CCTV reported on Thursday without disclosing the location for the drills.

The brigade fully explored training methods integrating technology and networked systems, and combined simulation and practical exercises in creating a multi-role intelligent training field, a report in the state-run Global Times reported.

 

“Be it the advancement of simulation training or the wide deployment of unmanned equipment, both create new competitive avenues for us,” Qi Huali, a member of the brigade, told official media.

“Simulation training enhances the coordination among various combat elements, and we have improved and optimised the integration of manned and unmanned tactics and then applied the best combat strategies to exercises for validation,” Qi said.

Song Zhongping, a Chinese military expert, told the Global Times that unmanned equipment is increasingly being utilised, including supportive missions shown in the drills.

Drones have significant capabilities, as they can reduce human casualties and increase the effectiveness of combat equipment, Song said.

Song said the integration of Artificial intelligence (AI) and intelligentisation is becoming a growing trend in defence stating that AI and other emerging technologies will be incorporated into military equipment in the future.

By K J M Varma

