Tragedy in Saharanpur: Children Die in Brick Kiln Mud Collapse

A tragic accident at a Saharanpur brick kiln resulted in the death of two children and serious injuries to three others after a mud mound collapsed while they were playing.

Key Points Two children died and three others were critically injured in Saharanpur after a mud mound collapsed at a brick kiln.

The children were playing in a pit formed by mud excavation when the accident occurred near Sangmor village.

Labourers from Shamli district, residing at the kiln with their families, were involved in the tragic incident.

Families of the deceased have reached a mutual understanding with the brick kiln owner, foregoing legal action.

The incident highlights the dangerous working conditions and safety concerns at brick kilns in the region.

Two children were killed on Tuesday and three others seriously injured after a mound of mud collapsed on them while they were playing at a brick kiln here, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Javed, 8, son of Naseem, and Amiya, 11, daughter of Haroon.

The three injured children have been admitted to a private hospital in Saharanpur, where their condition is stated to be critical.

Chilkana Station House Officer Simran Singh said the incident occurred near Sangmor village, where labourers from Shamli district work and reside with their families at the brick kiln.

Five children were playing in a pit formed due to mud excavation when a mound of loose earth suddenly caved in, burying them underneath.

Other workers present at the site rushed to rescue the children and pulled them out after considerable effort before taking them to a nearby community health centre, where doctors declared two of them dead, he said.

Singh added that the labourers have reached a mutual understanding with the kiln owner and have declined to pursue any legal action in the matter.

Most of the workers at the kiln belong to the Kadhla area of Shamli district and have been working there for around a decade.

The bodies of the deceased children were later buried at a graveyard in Sangmor village, police said.