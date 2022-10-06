News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » WHO flags 4 Indian cough syrups after 66 kids die in Gambia

WHO flags 4 Indian cough syrups after 66 kids die in Gambia

By Yoshita Singh
October 06, 2022 08:28 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The World Health Organisation has issued an alert for four 'contaminated' medicines manufactured by an Indian pharmaceutical company that have been 'potentially linked' with acute kidney injuries and 66 deaths among children in The Gambia.

Image only for representation. Photograph: Pixabay.com

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters Wednesday, "The four medicines are cough and cold syrups produced by Maiden Pharmaceuticals Limited in India. WHO is conducting further investigation with the company and regulatory authorities in India."

He said the loss of young lives due to the products is 'beyond heart-breaking for their families'.

 

The four products are Promethazine Oral Solution, Kofexmalin Baby Cough Syrup, Makoff Baby Cough Syrup and Magrip N Cold Syrup.

The manufacturer of these products is Maiden Pharmaceuticals Limited, Haryana, India, and 'to date, the stated manufacturer has not provided guarantees to WHO on the safety and quality of these products', WHO said.

The WHO chief said while the contaminated products have so far only been detected in The Gambia, they may have been distributed to other countries.

WHO has recommended all countries detect and remove these products from circulation to prevent further harm to patients.

The WHO Medical Product Alert refers to four substandard products, identified in The Gambia and reported to WHO in September 2022.

WHO said substandard medical products are the products that fail to meet either their quality standards or specifications.

Therefore, they are 'out of specification', the health body said.

Laboratory analysis of samples of each of the four products confirms that they contain unacceptable amounts of diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol as contaminants.

Outlining the risks associated with the products, WHO said diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol are toxic to humans when consumed and can prove fatal.

'Toxic effects can include abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhoea, inability to pass urine, headache, altered mental state and acute kidney injury which may lead to death,' it said.

All batches of these products should be considered unsafe until they can be analysed by the relevant National Regulatory Authorities.

The substandard products referenced in this alert are unsafe and their use, especially in children, may result in serious injury or death, it added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Yoshita Singh
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Doctors India Should Be Proud Of
Doctors India Should Be Proud Of
BEWARE! 1 in 7 Indian medicines revealed as substandard
BEWARE! 1 in 7 Indian medicines revealed as substandard
Dolo makers gave Rs 1000 cr freebies to docs, SC told
Dolo makers gave Rs 1000 cr freebies to docs, SC told
From BKC and Shivaji Park: A Tale of Two Sena Rallies
From BKC and Shivaji Park: A Tale of Two Sena Rallies
Aus recall Stoinis, Richardson, Agar for England T20Is
Aus recall Stoinis, Richardson, Agar for England T20Is
PIX: Manchester City, Chelsea win big; PSG held
PIX: Manchester City, Chelsea win big; PSG held
7.85 lakh unsold housing stock in top 8 cities
7.85 lakh unsold housing stock in top 8 cities
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

'You don't need any of these 10 drugs'

'You don't need any of these 10 drugs'

How safe are cheap medicines made in India?

How safe are cheap medicines made in India?

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances