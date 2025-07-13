Children among over 100 killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

More than 100 Palestinians, including children and women, were killed and dozens of others injured since dawn on Saturday as a result of Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip.

IMAGE: Mourners react during the funeral of Palestinians killed in overnight Israeli strikes, according to medics, at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, July 12, 2025. Photograph: Ramadan Abed/Reuters

According to Palestinian medical sources, the total number of casualties since 7th October 2023 has risen to 57,882 martyrs and 138,095 injured.

On Saturday, United Nations Relief and Works Agency chief Philippe Lazzarini said that Gaza had become the graveyard of children and starving people.

He further said that Tel Aviv was engineering a "cruel and Machiavellian scheme to kill" in Gaza, Al Jazeera reported.

Recently, Gaza's government office said that at least 773 Palestinians have been killed and 5101 injured since May 27 while waiting for food aid distribution sites run by the United States and Israel-backed GHS.

"Inaction and silence are complicities. Under our watch, #Gaza has become the graveyard of children and starving people," Lazzarini wrote on X.

"No way out. Their choice is between 2 deaths: starvation or being shot at. The most cruel and machiavellian scheme to kill, in total impunity. Our norms and values are being buried. Inaction will bring more chaos. Time to act is overdue," he added.

According to Al Jazeera, Lazzarini's comments came after the Israeli military killed 15 people, including nine children and four women, as they waited in line for nutritional supplements in the city of Deir el-Balah in central Gaza on Thursday.

His response came on the day, with medical sources confirming that 45 people had been killed, 11 of them near a GHF-run aid centre in Rafah.

Earlier in the day, Ravina Shamdasani, spokesperson for the UN human rights office, said between May and July 7, the UN had recorded 798 killings near aid points in Gaza, as per Al Jazeera.

Israeli soldiers and US contractors working with GHF have admitted to shooting unarmed Palestinians gathering for food, according to separate recent reports by Israeli outlet Haaretz.

Reporting from the UN in New York, Al Jazeera's Gabriel Elizondo said that Carl Skau, deputy executive director of the World Food Programme, had given a briefing in which he reported the situation in Gaza was "the worst that he has ever seen it".

Skau, who had just returned from his fourth trip to Gaza, had said the WFP had enough food to feed the entire population of Gaza for two months, but the trucks were not being let in.

Instead, Palestinians in Gaza have been forced to rely on the GHF.