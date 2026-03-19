Chhattisgarh Introduces Bill to Prevent Religious Conversions by Force

Chhattisgarh's government introduced a new anti-conversion bill to combat religious conversions through coercion, sparking debate and a walkout from the opposition in the state assembly.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Chhattisgarh government introduces the Dharm Swatantraya Vidheyak, 2026, to prevent religious conversions through force, inducement, fraud, or misrepresentation.

Opposition Congress party objects to the bill, requesting it be reviewed by a 'Select Committee' and boycotts assembly proceedings after their objection is rejected.

The bill expands upon the existing 1968 Freedom of Religion Act by incorporating newer dimensions of inducement, including digital and economic means.

Deputy CM Vijay Sharma defends the bill, citing Article 25 of the Constitution, which empowers state governments to legislate on matters of public order.

Several other states in India, including Maharashtra, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh, have already enacted similar anti-conversion legislation.

The Chhattisgarh government on Thursday tabled a bill in the state assembly aimed at preventing religious conversions carried out through force, inducement, fraud or misrepresentation.

The Opposition Congress, however, raised objections, seeking to hand over the bill to a 'Select Committee' (generally appointed to examine a specific bill or subject) for review, and boycotted the day's proceedings after the Chair rejected their objection.

Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma, who also holds the Home portfolio, tabled the Chhattisgarh Dharm Swatantraya Vidheyak, 2026 (Freedom of Religion Bill, 2026), in the House.

Earlier, when Sharma sought permission from the Chair to present the bill, Leader of Opposition Charan Das Mahant objected.

Mahant said similar laws from 11 states are currently under consideration before the Supreme Court, and, therefore, it should not be taken up in the House hastily.

He suggested that the bill be referred to a Select Committee for wider consultations, including inputs from retired judges of the Supreme Court and the High Court and legislators from both parties (BJP and Congress).

Mahant cautioned against any move that could deepen social divisions, invoking the principles of constitutional values and tolerance.

The LoP referred to the views of Dr B R Ambedkar, former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and the teachings of Lord Buddha, who pushed for social justice and uniformity.

"..Atal ji had stated that our greatest strength lies in diversity and tolerance. Therefore, nothing should be done that causes deep divisions within society. Buddha has said that hatred is not dispelled by hatred; hatred is dispelled only by love," he said. A related amendment passed by the Chhattisgarh assembly in 2006 was returned by the President in December last year, Mahant noted, urging the government to proceed carefully.

Government's Defence of the Anti-Conversion Bill

Responding to the objections, BJP member Ajay Chandrakar said the Opposition appeared confused and asked why it was necessary to refer the bill to a Select Committee.

A similar legislation had been enacted in Madhya Pradesh during Congress rule, he argued, and asked how Mahant could say the bill was divisive.

The Bhawani Shankar Niyogi Commission was constituted during the tenure of Ravi Shankar Shukla (in Madhya Pradesh), who was CM from the Congress party, Chandrakar pointed out.

Deputy CM Sharma maintained there was no stay by the Supreme Court preventing states from enacting such laws.

He cited Article 25 of the Constitution, saying state governments are empowered to legislate on matters of public order. The bill was prepared after consultations, he added.

Dharamlal Kaushik, who was presiding over the Chair, rejected the objections and permitted the introduction of the bill.

Following this, Mahant announced that Congress legislators would boycott House proceedings for the day and staged a walkout.

In response, Sharma remarked that it was not a walkout, but an "escape".

Key Provisions of the Proposed Legislation

The proposed legislation, which seeks to effectively curb conversion from one faith to another through force, allurement, undue influence or false representation, was approved in the state cabinet last week.

After the cabinet clearance, Sharma had said the bill expands upon provisions that have existed since 1968 by incorporating newer dimensions of inducement.

He said allurement could take various forms, including digital and economic means, while threats could also be physical or indirect.

A structured legal framework has been designed to ensure that citizens' constitutional freedom is not affected, while preventing situations that could lead to social discord, the deputy CM had said.

Currently, the Chhattisgarh Dharm Swatantraya Adhiniyam (Freedom of Religion Act), 1968, is in force in the state. It was adopted from Madhya Pradesh after Chhattisgarh was carved out of it and came into existence in 2000.

Notably, the Maharashtra legislature recently passed the Freedom of Religion Bill to check conversions through coercion and fraud.

Various states, including Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Arunachal Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, and Tamil Nadu, have already enacted similar legislation prohibiting such coercive and unlawful conversions, Maharashtra Minister of State for Home Pankaj Bhoyar said on Wednesday.