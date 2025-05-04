HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Chhattisgarh to bring stringent law to prevent tribal conversion

Chhattisgarh to bring stringent law to prevent tribal conversion

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 04, 2025 18:28 IST

x

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Sunday announced that his government will introduce a new, stringent law to prevent religious conversion of tribal people, and possibly others.

IMAGE: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai (Fifth from left) meets a delegation of victims of Maoist violence from various areas of Bastar division at his residence in Raipur, May 1, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

In an interview with PTI Videos, Sai also advocated for the delisting of tribals -- removing tribals from the Scheduled Tribe category if they convert to another region -- saying it will prevent proselytisation.

"India is a secular country. There is no problem in accepting any religion according to one's own faith and belief. But some people have been converting people, particularly the poor, by luring and misleading them on the pretext of providing education and other facilities. I think it is wrong and should not happen. It will stop with delisting," he said.

 

On being asked about introducing a new law against illegal conversion, Sai said, "There is an existing law in Chhattisgarh against illegal religious conversion. There is a need to strengthen it further. We are examining what kind of law is there in other states. In the coming time, we will definitely introduce a strict law so that religious conversion can be stopped."

He did not say when the law would be introduced in the Assembly.

Over the demand of delisting by several tribal communities, the CM said, "There is a provision in the Constitution that if the people of Scheduled Caste convert to other religion, then they are deprived of the benefits given under the category concerned."

"But this is not the case with Scheduled Tribes. If a tribal converts to another religion, they continue to get the benefits given to the ST community and even those given to minorities," he said.

Tribals from Bastar and Surguja have been demanding delisting which means all the tribals who were converted to Christianity or other religion, be stripped of their ST status.

"The demand (of delisting) is being continuously raised by the tribal society. Kartik Oraon ji, who was an MP from Congress from Bihar, had said in the Parliament that converted tribals should not be entitled to benefits given under ST category. As per my knowledge, more than 250 MPs had submitted applications in Parliament in this regard on behalf of the tribal society," he said.

Sai said tribal society has been raising the delisting demand by holding meetings and signing that delisting should happen.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

BJP And The Politics Of Conversion
BJP And The Politics Of Conversion
RSS says stop religious conversion, enact law
RSS says stop religious conversion, enact law
Conversion to Islam bona fide if done by free-will: HC
Conversion to Islam bona fide if done by free-will: HC
UP anti-conversion law covers live-ins, rules HC
UP anti-conversion law covers live-ins, rules HC
Forced religious conversion is a serious issue: SC
Forced religious conversion is a serious issue: SC

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Times Actors Played Kashmiris

webstory image 2

13 Of India's Very First Hotels

webstory image 3

9 Wonderful Indian Mango Varieties Going Extinct

VIDEOS

'We look for partners not preachers': EAM Jaishankar's powerful message to Europe2:41

'We look for partners not preachers': EAM Jaishankar's...

Uttarakhand: Portals of Badrinath Dham opened for devotees1:04

Uttarakhand: Portals of Badrinath Dham opened for devotees

'There will be a strong revenge': Farooq Abdullah warns Pakistan on Pahalgam terror attack12:56

'There will be a strong revenge': Farooq Abdullah warns...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD