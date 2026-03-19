Chhattisgarh Government Tables Bill to Prevent Forced Religious Conversions

Chhattisgarh's new Freedom of Religion Bill aims to prevent religious conversions through force, fraud, or undue influence, expanding upon existing laws to protect individual freedoms and prevent social discord.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Chhattisgarh government tables the Chhattisgarh Dharm Swatantraya Vidheyak, 2026, to prevent religious conversions by force or fraud.

The new bill expands upon the existing 1968 Act by incorporating newer definitions of inducement, including digital and economic means.

The legislation aims to protect constitutional freedom while preventing social discord related to religious conversions.

The bill addresses conversions through allurement, undue influence, or false representation, ensuring a structured legal framework.

The Chhattisgarh government on Thursday tabled a bill in the state assembly aimed at preventing religious conversions carried out through force, inducement, fraud or misrepresentation.

Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma, who also holds the Home portfolio, tabled the Chhattisgarh Dharm Swatantraya Vidheyak, 2026 (Freedom of Religion Bill, 2026), in the House.

A discussion on the bill will be held later.

The proposed legislation, which seeks to effectively curb conversion from one faith to another through force, allurement, undue influence or false representation, was approved in the state cabinet last week.

Key Provisions of the Bill

After the cabinet clearance last week, Sharma had told reporters that the bill expands upon provisions that have existed since 1968 by incorporating newer dimensions of inducement.

He noted that allurement could take various forms, including digital and economic means, while threats could also be physical or indirect.

A structured legal framework has been designed to ensure that people's constitutional freedom is not affected, while preventing situations that could lead to social discord, the deputy CM said.

Currently, the Chhattisgarh Dharm Swatantraya Adhiniyam (Freedom of Religion Act), 1968, is in force in the state. It was adopted from Madhya Pradesh after Chhattisgarh was carved out of it in 2000.