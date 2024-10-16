Chennai Struggles With Floods

IMAGE: An auto driver wades through a flooded street following heavy rainfall in Chennai on Tuesday, October 15, 2024. All photographs: ANI Photo

Heavy rain continued to lash Chennai and other parts of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, bringing residential neighborhoods and roads under knee-deep water and leading to traffic congestion besides affecting public transport services.

Visuals from the city show incessant rainfall leading to waterlogging in several parts of the city, including the Madley subway and the Mambalam area.

As parts of the state reel under the heavy downpours, efforts to pump out the water are underway in the city including the Choolaimedu area.

The IMD has issued a red alert for parts of the state with warnings for 'very heavy rainfall' on October 17 and 18.

Earlier on Tuesday, streets and roads were flooded with muddy water following heavy rainfall, and garbage was found floating from the Pattalam area of the city.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday took stock of the rain situation in the state capital amid the incessant downpour.

Stalin inspected and monitored the rain-affected area in Chennai. While doing so he could also be seen sharing a cup of hot tea with rescue and relief workers.

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, who inspected the Integrated Control and Command Centre in Chennai, said, "Around 5 cm average rainfall has been recorded in Chennai in the last 24 hours. Things are very much under control. The highest rainfall has been recorded in Sholinganallur and Teynampet area, around 6 cm. No power cuts were encountered in any area in Chennai."

"Tree falling was reported in around 8 areas and the team is already on duty to clear it. All the trees will be cleared in approximately one to one-and-a-half hours after the rain has stopped. 26 teams from NDRF and SDRF have been readily positioned in Chennai and all the coastal areas. Out of 22 subways in Chennai, two subways have been flooded and the traffic has been closed," the deputy CM added.

"Water stagnation has been reported in 300 locations and pumping work is in progress. Tamil Nadu special health camps for the rainy season was started in 1,000 locations all over the state and around 100 health camps have been started in Chennai alone by the concerned department," Udhayanidhi stated.

IMAGE: A temple in Chennai partially submerged in flood water after heavy rainfall.

IMAGE: Vehicular traffic after heavy rainfall in Chennai.

IMAGE: People wade through a flooded street in Chennai.

IMAGE: A man on a motorcycle wades through a flooded street in Chennai, here and below.

IMAGE: A man carrying a cylinder on his shoulders wades through a flooded street.

IMAGE: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin inspects the situation, here and below.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com