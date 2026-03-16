Chennai History-Sheeter Thoppai Ganesan Dies in Police Encounter

A notorious Chennai history-sheeter, Thoppai Ganesan, involved in numerous criminal cases including murder and dacoity, was killed in a police encounter in Madhavaram, sparking questions about law enforcement tactics.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Thoppai Ganesan, a history-sheeter with over 30 criminal cases, was killed in a police encounter in Chennai.

The encounter occurred during an investigation into a major dacoity case involving Rs 25 lakh.

Police claim Ganesan attacked officers while attempting to flee, leading to the use of force in self-defence.

Ganesan was a notorious figure in Chennai's underworld, with a criminal record spanning several years.

A high-profile history-sheeter, allegedly involved in over 30 criminal cases, including five murders, was killed in an early morning "police encounter" in the city's Madhavaram area on Monday, a police official said.

The deceased, identified as Thoppai Ganesan, was a key suspect in a recent major dacoity case involving Rs 25 lakh.

According to police sources, the encounter took place around 5.45 am, near the Chinna roundabout in Madhavaram. A special team had been tracking Ganesan's movements as part of an investigation into the robbery.

"The police team cornered him near the roundabout, but the suspect attempted to flee. When an officer tried to apprehend him, Ganesan allegedly attacked the personnel with a weapon in a bid to escape," a senior police official said.

The police reportedly fired warning shots in the air, but when Ganesan continued to resist and attack, the team opened fire in self-defence.

Ganesan sustained severe bullet injuries and was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital in Puzhal, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. His body was later shifted to the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Ganesan was considered a notorious figure in the city's underworld, with his criminal record spanning several years and multiple jurisdictions.